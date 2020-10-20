Metro & Crime

Tanker explosion claims five lives in Niger

Seven vehicles burnt, several persons hospitalised

 

No fewer than five persons have been reported dead in an early morning tanker explosion in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

Eyewitnesses said that a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, collided with another trailer leading to the disaster which occurred around 4am on Tuesday.

The incident which, occurred along Lapai-Agaie road, burnt seven vehicles including the tanker carrying the fuel and two trailers, with one carrying tricycle and other with semovita. Also, an 18-seater bus, which had passengers, was burnt but the passengers managed to escape.

Some eyewitnesses told our Correspondent that, due to lack of patience, an overzealous driver tried to manoeuvre past the other articulated vehicles despite the bad condition of the road which led to failed brake thereby hitting the tanker carrying PMS which caused the explosion.

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Inga said the incident is very unfortunate.

According to Inga: “So far, five persons were burnt beyond recognition in the fire caused by the explosion. The incident is really unfortunate. We are here to conduct an on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage and casualties.”

It was gathered that some persons were rushed to the General Hospital, Lapai and some others with minor burns taken to health facilities in Agaie Local Government Area.

