Tanker explosion: Lagos shuts Toyota Bridge

Muritala Ayinla

Following the recent tanker explosion along Apapa Oshodi Expressway, the Lagos State government has announced the temporary closure of the Toyota

Bridge to vehicular traffic movement to enable it to conduct structural engineering tests on the bridge.

The government said that the explosion, which affected road infrastructure on the axis, might also have affected the structural stability of the bridge which takes motorists to and from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredrick Oladeinde, who disclosed this, however, announced alternative routes for use by motorists pending the outcome of the tests and the reopening of the bridge to traffic.

He said: “Motorists from Mile 2 to Cele on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway approaching Iyana Isolo through Daleko Bridge will need to make use of Aiye and Osolo Way to Asa Afariogun through 7&8 to access International Airport Road.

“Motorists from Toyota will make use of the service lanes by Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to BOC Gases on old NAFDAC Headquarters, through a U-turn at Cappa on Agege Motor Road to Bolade/ Oyetayo Street (Oshodi-Isolo Local Govt Secretariat) through Bolade on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway via Charity in order to reach International Airport Road.

“Motorists from Bus Terminal 2 Transport Interchange inwards Charity on Apapa -Oshodi Expressway can connect International Airport Road from Toyota through Anthony Oke to Ikorodu Road on the service lanes and return via Anthony Oke inwards Oshodi Oke to Charity and connect International Airport Road.”

The Commissioner, therefore that officials of the State Traffic Management Officials (LASTMA) would be deployed to the aforementioned corridors to control and manage traffic flow along the axis during the course of the diversions.

