Tantalizers sustains loss on operational challenges

Increasing cost of operation, stiff competition and effect of COVID-19 have continued to impact negatively on the profit margin of Tantalizers Plc, CHRIS UGWU writes

Despite the hospitality industry being perceived as booming in Nigeria with quality and class, it has also continued to grapple with a mixture of positive and negative challenges.

The industry faces many challenges, including instability in power supply, security challenges, negative global publicity and other ssues facing the growth of tourism in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that the security challenges in almost all part of the country with the attendant consequences of loss of lives and properties, COVID-19 scare, domestic constraints such as depletion of fiscal buffers, dwindling foreign reserves, erratic supply of public electricity, poor infrastructures, among others, have remained a thorn on the flesh for business operating environment.

While some companies have been able to successfully weather the storm, notwithstanding the difficulty posed by these challenges, others have not. Tantalizers Plc is one of those companies in the hospitality market that have remained under cost pressures in many fronts as the company struggles with high financial leverage and tight top-line.

While the turnover witnessed low growth and the company held tightly to operating expenses, finance expenses have also continued to weaken the bottom-line as it has remained susceptible to the challenges facing the hospitality industry in Nigeria.

Made worse is the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transferred the high production cost to consumers and has resulted in less patronage, thereby shrinking the operators’ profit margins. The Nigerian fast food market is saturated with competition.

According to reports, there are over 800 quick service restaurants across Nigeria, all of which combine to generate an average annual revenue of about N200 billion.

However, out of this total, only a few are actually in the same league as Tantalizers such as Mr Biggs, Tasty Fried Chicken, Chicken Republic, Mama Cass, Sweet Sensation, Mega Chicken and The Place, among others.

Tantalizers Plc, like any other fast food firms in Nigeria, is currently facing challenges due to harsh operating environment.

The company’s activities have definitely been impacted on a negative note, majorly with the increase in tariff, double taxation, depreciation in naira and the continued insecurity prevailing in some parts of the country, a situation that has compelled a scaling back of its expansion drive in those regions.

The effect of challenges in operating environment on the economy continues to impact adversely on its operations due to reduction in credit opportunities, increase in cost of sales and administrative expenses which in turn affected the company’s income.

Tantalizers, which returned to profitability in 2017 after being in the red, started the year 2018 on the negative, as it slipped back to loss position in the first quarter of the year 2018 ended March 31 has remained in the state of loss position to date.

When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 20 kobo per share.

Financials

Tantalisers ended the 2019 financial year with a drop of 74.29 per cent in profit after tax to N22.171 million in 2019 to N86.256 million in 2018. Profit before tax stood at N33.431 in 2019 from N96.024 million in 2018, representing a decline of 65.18 per cent. Revenue decreased by 17.1 per cent from N1.525 billion in 2018 to N1.264 billion in 2019.

Cost of sales stood at N729.712 million in 2019 from N895.669 million in 2018. Tantalizers began the 2020 financial year also unimpressive with report of a loss after tax of N65.083 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against a loss of N80.890 million posted in 2019.

The company’s revenue dropped by 5.56 per cent from N307.714 million as against N290.600 million posted in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N161.064 million in 2020 from N194.287 million posted a year earlier.

For the half year ended June 30, 2020, the food firm posted a loss after tax of N135.113 million as against a loss of N126.323 million in 2019. Revenue stood at N433.826 million from N638.752 million in 2019, representing a drop of 32.08 per cent.

Cost of sales was N233.157 million as against N355.490 million in 2019. Tantalizers reported a loss after tax of 245 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 as against a profit of N22.17 million posted in 2019.

The company’s revenue dropped by 32.28 per cent from N1.26bn as against N855.93 million posted in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N355.440 million in 2020 from N729.712 million posted a year earlier.

Tantalizers Plc ended the 2020 financial year on the red with a loss after tax of N422.050 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021 as against a profit of N22.171 million posted in 2019. The company’s revenue dropped by 26.88 per cent, from N1.264bn as against N924.13 million posted in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N529.977 million in 2020 from N729.712 million posted a year earlier.

The company began 2021 on the negative rout with a loss after tax of N97.747 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 against a loss of N422.050 million posted in 2020. The net revenue dropped by 68.50 per cent to N291.061 million in 2021 from N924.125 million in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N184.230 million from N529.977 million in 2020.

Tantalizers reported a loss after tax of N57.604 million for the half year ended June 30, 2021 as against a loss of N135.113 million posted in 2020.

However, the company’s revenue grew by 41.94 per cent, from N433.826 million as against N615.780 million posted in 2021. Cost of sales stood at N385.420 million in 2021 from N233.157 million posted a year earlier.

Challenges

According to Dr. Jaiye Oyedotun, Chairman, Board of Directors, at the 22nd Annual General Meeting, the outbreak of coronavirus worsened employment situation in a country already battling high unemployment rate.

“Several companies have closed shop in the aftermath of the pandemic, with millions thrown into the job market. The situation is worsened by the continuous restrictions in several business lines, education, lifestyle, social, cultural and religious sectors in the country. Where the businesses have survived, workers’ salaries have been slashed. All of these have serious impact on our ability to grow revenue.

“Even with the pandemic and movement restrictions, security situation has not improved in the country. Terrorist activities, kidnapping, banditry and communal clashes are still being experienced on continuous basis, further affecting socio-economic activities. Lending rates are projected to increase.

“This will stunt growth and recovery of economic activities as even the limited palliatives promised by the government to the lower business segment, i.e. SMEs are not accessible. It has been projected that agricultural product output will be low this year as farmers could not get to their farms due to the coronavirus restrictions, resulting in late planting.

The increase in raw material costs already being experienced is partly due to this and this trend will likely continue to the end of the year,” he said.

Looking forward

Oyedotun noted that the key focus of the company was to sustain the business in the short to medium term. “Our efforts will be geared towards supporting our franchise partners for survival in the short term, while encouraging them in the development of new stores to achieve revenue growth and profitability in the medium to long term.

“A second avenue identified for growing revenue is the revamping of some of our products, coupled with the introduction of a few new ones. We have gone back to the drawing board and have re-worked our menus, which are gradually increasing traffic, while improvement work is still on a few others.

“We are pushing our franchise programme to a new frontier with improvement in engagement programmes and increased freedom on products offerings.

These have helped to ensure loyalty to the brand. We will continue to revamp the programme to ensure adequate returns of the franchisees’ investments. “Supply chain, though critical to the success of our franchise programme, remains a major weak link in the company.

The plan is to continuously allocate resources to this unit so as to benefit from economies of scale.

This will not only reduce the Franchisees’ burden but will also help in ensuring better food cost while maintaining inputs consistency.

“Management will keep devising solutions to meet the funding needs of the supply chain unit, while retooling it for greater efficiency to meet both current and future needs of our system. We will priotise the need of the bakery in resource allocation to maximise the potential therein.

We will continue the licensing of franchise bakeries to improve brand penetration and franchise income while strengthening the brands standards unit to ensure product quality and standards adherence are not compromised.

“There are opportunities for diversification in the food and agricultural sector of the economy. We will explore collaboration to key into the opportunities that are available.

This will be pursued as part of our long term strategic growth plans utilising the equity inflow from investors that we are still actively seeking. “We will continue to dispose non-income generating assets, as well as sourcing other short term approaches to overcome working capital inadequacies, while ultimately pushing for the equity injection from interested investors to expand the business through new corporate stores.

Our projection is to increase the number of corporate stores by minimum of 10 within the next five years. “Although COVID-19 came with a lot of challenges, it has however improved e-commerce business and logistics in Nigeria.

The reality today is that some customers may never visit the physical stores again, but yet have to be catered for,” he said.

Last line

Though, high cost of operations has remarkably impacted the hospitality industry, it is important for the company to continue to manage its cost base tightly in order to maintain growth and profitability

Like this: Like Loading...