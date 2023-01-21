Tantoloun Productions’ new project, I-HP.PS, premieres tomorrow

The stage is set for the new project by Tantoloun Productions, one of the leading Lagos-based dance companies. The project, tagged I-HP. PS (in-house Private Performance, Private Show), is one of the experimental performances that production outfit has embarked on for this New Year. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the Artistic Director of outfit, Tosin Oyebisi, disclosed that with this new project, they would be experimenting a lot with spaces, performances, audiences and artistes.

“We are activating unconventional performance spaces for In-House, Private Performances. With these performances we shall be experimenting with limited number of audience in a nice and cozy space with refreshments and networking opportunities. We shall be exploring situational awareness in performance from two frames of reference: the artiste and the audience.

"With these performances we shall be experimenting with our audience of about 10 to 15 people in a nice, small and cozy space with refreshments and networking opportunities. We shall be exploring situational awareness in performance from two frames of reference: the artist and the audience." According to him, I-HP. PS is a quarterly event that was put together to awaken their audience to the present happenings and proffer possible solutions. "Also as an avenue to connect with our audience haven done several performances in and outside the country for large audiences. The event will feature artistes like Ibukun Sunday, Esther Essien, Babatunde Goodluck and Oluwatosin Oyee.

“This experimental art performance will feature dance, sound, music, visual art and conversations. The event is free but registration is compulsory for audience participation in Lagos. It promises to be magical, engaging and enlightening. It’s a moment to take a break out of this world. ‘‘EXPERIMENT 1NE, which is the first edition holds this Sunday.

This is an experiment and the mode may change from time to time. The number of audience members too may change. The only constant thing in this special flow is change.” He added that this project is powered by Tantoloun Productions, noting that the project crew are Tosin Oyebisi and Esther Essien. Tantoloun Productions engages in artistic creations, conceive and execute projects that strike a balance between culture and socio-economic development.

The company, which organises several artistic events, including ‘As’tele Hangout’, serves as a creative hub for youths in the creative space and artistes in general. We bring socio- political issues to the consciousness of our audience and as well advocate for peaceful coexistence. Since its debut, ‘As’tele Hangout’, project of Tantoloun Productions, that features excerpt of newly created works and sometimes full length pieces of dance, music, sound art, drama and spoken words, has continued to inspire young artistes and spawning new works.

The show brings together theatre enthusiasts, art aficionados, actors, dancers and other stakeholders in an atmosphere of creative excursion. At the end of each performance, the audience is given the opportunity of a sneak peek into the artistes’ creative process as well as shares their views and asks questions. Oyebisi, who is an artiste, choreographer and bassist, assured that they are committed to creating an avenue for audience and fans of the arts to meet the artistes, and create a platform for young and emerging artistes to showcase their works.

“As you know, the hangout is a project of Tantoloun Productions that features excerpt of newly created works and sometimes full length pieces of dance, music, sound art, drama and spoken words among others. “During each edition, an icon shall be celebrated. The celebrity shall be given an award of service and recognition, for his/her contribution to the dance industry in Nigeria.

‘‘Stakeholders, programmers, promoters, critics and enthusiasts shall be invited, and the event lasts for a maximum of two hours. We do this to: Promote creative and original works; create an avenue for audience and fans of the arts to meet the artists; create a platform for young and emerging artists to showcase their works; bridge the gap between emerging artists and other stakeholders; create opportunities for these new works to be toured and developed, through supports and art residencies.”

