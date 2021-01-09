Tanzania appoints Damas Ndumbaru as tourism minister

Tanzania President John Magufuli has appointed Dr. Damas Ndumbaru as the country’s new Tourism Minister with his official title being Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, reports Eturbonews.com. Ndumbaru who has been sworn in as a full minister for Natural Resources and Tourism taking on the responsibility of the ministry and its key departments in wildlife conservation and protection, tourism, and the heritage sites. A lawyer and a member of parliament, Ndumbaru before his new appointment was deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

He is expected to oversee tourism development in Tanzania in cooperation with government and private sectors both in the national and international arenas. Wildlife conservation and protection is the key area falling under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, also conservation and development of heritage sites including historical, cultural, and geographical sites identified and marked for tourism development.

Tanzania is among African tourist destinations looking to attract more tourists to visit its wildlife resources, historical sites, geographical features, the warm beaches along the Indian Ocean, and the rich cultural heritage sites. The Tanzanian government has increased the number of wildlife parks conserved and protected for photographic safaris from 16 to 22, making this African nation among the leading African states to own a big number of protected wildlife parks for photographic safaris.

