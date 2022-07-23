Tanzania declares readiness to host 65th UNWTO/CAF Meeting in October

Tanzania’s Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources, Ambassador DR. Pindi H. Chana, has expressed the readiness and commitment of the country to host the forthcoming World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting. According to VogagesAfrig.com reports, this assurance was given to UNWTO during its recent meeting with the country’s tourism minister and her team on the event. The 65th Commission for Africa Meeting is scheduled to take place between October 5 and 7 in Arusha, under the theme: Rebuilding Africa’s Tourism Resilience for Inclusive Socio-Economic Development. Addressing the media after a preparatory mission to Arusha by a team from the UNWTO, r Chana said the East African country is ready to showcase the best of the country at the event.

‘‘The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is proud to inform you that, the 65th UNWTO-CAF Meeting scheduled to be hosted by The United Republic of Tanzania from 5th to 7th of October 2022 is one of the strategic events geared to promote and develop the Tanzania – Royal Tour Programme initiated by Her Excellency, Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania,’’ disclosed Chana. She further stated that: “Tourism plays a very significant role in the economy of our country, for instance before the outbreak of COVID – 19, Tan- zania received 1.52 million tourists and earned $2.6 billion.

The sector contributed an average of 17 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and generated 1.5 million jobs (both direct and indirect jobs).” The minister also said that the CAF Meeting presents a fine opportunity for the country to strengthen customary relations between our country and the international community, particularly in matters related to travel and tourism. She admonished tourism stakeholders to embrace the economic and social opportunities that will result from this meeting as well as event sponsorship. The Regional Director of Africa at UNWTO, Elcia Grandcourt, commended the country for the commitment and preparation made so far to host the commission meeting. According to her: ‘‘The level of preparedness, dedication, and hard work that the TTB and Ministry team had put towards the organization of such an important event is very impressive.

‘‘The minister’s presence has surely served as a boost and encouragement to us and the team as we continue to work towards ensuring the successful delivery of the event.’’ She also lauded the royal documentary tour initiated by President Hassan, for the successful launch of The Royal Tour, an initiative that is not only going to further propel tourists to the destination but also put Tanzania on the global map.

Grandcourt highlighted how important tourism is to African economies and with recovery gaining momentum, it was right that the industry takes advantage. ‘‘Although international tourism remains 61% below 2019 levels, the gradual recovery is expected to continue throughout 2022, as more destinations ease or lift travel restrictions and pent-up demand is unleashed. Africa (+96%) also saw strong growth in Q1 2022 compared to 2021, but arrivals remained 61% below 2019 levels.” Ms. Grandcourt noted. Tanzania received unanimous approval during the 64th CAF Meeting in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, to host the 65th session.

