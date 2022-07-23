Travel & Tourism

Tanzania declares readiness to host 65th UNWTO/CAF Meeting in October

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Tanzania’s Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources, Ambassador DR. Pindi H. Chana, has expressed the readiness and commitment of the country to host the forthcoming World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting. According to VogagesAfrig.com reports, this assurance was given to UNWTO during its recent meeting with the country’s tourism minister and her team on the event. The 65th Commission for Africa Meeting is scheduled to take place between October 5 and 7 in Arusha, under the theme: Rebuilding Africa’s Tourism Resilience for Inclusive Socio-Economic Development. Addressing the media after a preparatory mission to Arusha by a team from the UNWTO, r Chana said the East African country is ready to showcase the best of the country at the event.

‘‘The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism is proud to inform you that, the 65th UNWTO-CAF Meeting scheduled to be hosted by The United Republic of Tanzania from 5th to 7th of October 2022 is one of the strategic events geared to promote and develop the Tanzania – Royal Tour Programme initiated by Her Excellency, Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania,’’ disclosed Chana. She further stated that: “Tourism plays a very significant role in the economy of our country, for instance before the outbreak of COVID – 19, Tan- zania received 1.52 million tourists and earned $2.6 billion.

The sector contributed an average of 17 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and generated 1.5 million jobs (both direct and indirect jobs).” The minister also said that the CAF Meeting presents a fine opportunity for the country to strengthen customary relations between our country and the international community, particularly in matters related to travel and tourism. She admonished tourism stakeholders to embrace the economic and social opportunities that will result from this meeting as well as event sponsorship. The Regional Director of Africa at UNWTO, Elcia Grandcourt, commended the country for the commitment and preparation made so far to host the commission meeting. According to her: ‘‘The level of preparedness, dedication, and hard work that the TTB and Ministry team had put towards the organization of such an important event is very impressive.

‘‘The minister’s presence has surely served as a boost and encouragement to us and the team as we continue to work towards ensuring the successful delivery of the event.’’ She also lauded the royal documentary tour initiated by President Hassan, for the successful launch of The Royal Tour, an initiative that is not only going to further propel tourists to the destination but also put Tanzania on the global map.

Grandcourt highlighted how important tourism is to African economies and with recovery gaining momentum, it was right that the industry takes advantage. ‘‘Although international tourism remains 61% below 2019 levels, the gradual recovery is expected to continue throughout 2022, as more destinations ease or lift travel restrictions and pent-up demand is unleashed. Africa (+96%) also saw strong growth in Q1 2022 compared to 2021, but arrivals remained 61% below 2019 levels.” Ms. Grandcourt noted. Tanzania received unanimous approval during the 64th CAF Meeting in Sal Island, Cabo Verde, to host the 65th session.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Beaufort Properties, CityBlue unfold 2 two apartment projects in Accra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

By Andrew Iro Okungbowa Beaufort Properties, one of Ghana’s most experienced residential developers, based in Accra, has unfolded a joint venture with City- Blue Hotels, Africa’s fastest growing local hotel chain, owned by The Diar Group, under a long-term arrangement.   The two companies will build and operate two apartment buildings in premium locations in […]
Travel & Tourism

Egypt tells billionaire Musk: Our pyramids were not built by aliens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Egypt has invited billionaire Elon Musk to visit the country and see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens. The SpaceX boss had tweeted what appeared to be support for conspiracy theorists who say aliens were involved in the colossal construction effort, reports the BBC. But Egypt’s International Co-operation Minister […]
Travel & Tourism

ITPN admitted as member of Abuja Chamber of Commerce

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has become the newest member of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) as the tourism training, certification and awarding body was recently admitted into the growing ranks of the chamber. A statement from the National President of ITPN, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said membership of the Abuja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica