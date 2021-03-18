Tanzania: Magufuli’s legacy of patriotism’ll continue to resonate, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the legacy of the late Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli, will continue to resonate across the African Continent.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Thursday, the President said this as he joined the Government and people of Republic of Tanzania in mourning the passing of their President.

Buhari believed the late Tanzanian President’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations would continue to celebrate.

The courage, accords to the President, include the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

The President affirmed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

