Tanzania plans phased launch of central bank digital currency

Tanzania’s central bank has announced that it is working toward a “phased, cautious and risk-based” introduction of a digital currency for the East African nation. The Bank of Tanzania “will continue to monitor, research and collaborate with stakeholders, including other central banks, in the efforts to arrive at a suitable and appropriate use and technology for issuance of Tanzanian shillings in digital form,” it said in a statement on its website. The bank gave no time frame for when its deliberations might be complete or when a launch could be expected.

The central bank said its researchers were exploring the issuance of different forms of CBDCs, including tokenized and account-based digital currency. The regulator said it was also studying risks and controls as-sociated with issuance, distribution, counterfeit and usage of digital currencies.

The Bank of Tanzania said its research had shown that six countries have scrapped their planned CBDC adoption so far, “mainly due to structural and technological challenges in the implementation phase.” Challenges include the dominance of cash in making transactions and existence of inefficient payment systems, high implementation costs and risk of disrupting the existing financial ecosystem, it said. New Telegraph reports that President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, tagged the, “eNaira” on October 25, 2021.

The development made Nigeria, the first country on the continent and the second in the world (after the Bahamas) to commence implementation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project. The President said that, among other benefits, the eNaira would help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable the government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes. However, giving an update on the digital currency in September last year, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stating that why the eNaira application had as at then recorded a total of 905,588 downloads, only 282,600 were active. Emefiele also announced that about 13,136 wallets had been downloaded via the unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) route.

He said then that “so far, 905,588 people have downloaded the app, with 282,600 of them currently active. So far, transactions have exceeded 1.49 million worth over N3.484 billion, with the breakdown as follows: 78,115 consumer-to-bank transactions worth about N1 billion, 90,760 bank-to-customer transactions worth N945 million, 35,800 consumer-to-consumer transactions worth about N480 million, and 171,000 consumers to merchant transactions worth over N387 million. “For e-commerce, we have seen a 9.946 percent increase between July and September, and this remains very encouraging. We believe the eNaira is an alternative to you holding an analogue naira and so it is very convenient.”

