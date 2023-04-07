Tanzania to host FESTAC 2023 May 21

Tanzania is bracing up to host Africa’s biggest cultural, arts and tourism fiesta, tagged FESTAC 2023 (Festival of Arts and Culture). According to Eturbonews.com report, the festival will be staged in Arusha, one of the major cities of the Eastern African country between May 21 and 27. The festival was first staged in 1977 by the Nigerian government in Lagos, with a new community known as FESTAC Town built to host delegates to the festival while the National Arts Theatre in Orile, Iganmu, Lagos, was also built and dedicated to host the festival.

The resuscitated festival is the celebration of Africa’s diverse cultures and heritage through arts, fashion, music, storytelling, film, travel, tourism, hospitality, food and dance through live performances from various countries of the continent and across the world, sharing and showcasing their richness in their culture. Tanzania is hoping to use the event to showcase its tourism and business spaces as well as create avenue for African countries to network, interact and showcase their different offerings in arts and culture. It will also provide a space for collaboration and showcasing the latest products and services, connecting marketing professionals and buyers. It is about connecting people with people.

It will also explore country’s spectacular landscape and wildlife treasures on this exceptional safari adventure which lends itself perfectly to Great Migration experiences. Festival participants will get the chances to experience Africa through travel and tourism and explore Arusha and Tanzania during the festival week. They will also get the chance to visit Africa’s leading wildlife parks, including the beautiful Ngorongoro Crater, Serengeti National Park and the Spice Island of Zanzibar or hiking the famous Mount Kilimanjaro. Apart from wildlife parks, participants will get a chance to experience and learn about Tanzania’s famous “Tanzanite gemstone” and the historical business city of Dar es Salaam or “Haven of Peace.” Julius W Garvey, Managing Director and Chairman of Marcus Garvey is ex-pected to be the Keynote Speaker at the FESTAC Africa 2023 event.

“The spirit of Africa could not be broken by the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade or colonialism. It manifests in a creative and dynamic culture that unites Africa worth its Diaspora and entrances the world,” said Garvey. Garvey further noted that, “It is my honour to participate in FESTAC Africa 2023 in Arusha, Tanzania. It is a long overdue festival of African values, history, culture and accomplishments focusing on music, art, dance, food, agriculture, trade and investments. “The spirit of Africa could not be broken by the Transatlantic Slave Trade or colonialism. It manifests in a creative and dynamic culture that unites Africa with its Diaspora and entrances the world. “As we regain our self-confidence let us focus the power of our Pan-African culture towards peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

As my father would say, “Up you mighty people, you can accomplish what you will”. “I look forward to participating in celebrations of Africa finest Brands on Africa Day Gala Dinner and Awards. Please join me in Arusha to renew our bonds of unity and enjoy each other’s company.’’ Other prominent festival’s speakers include African Tourism Board (ATB) President, Cuthbert Ncube. African Tourism Board is a pan-African tourism organisation with a mandate to marketing and promoting all the 54 African Destinations, thereby changing the narratives on tourism for the better future of the continent.

