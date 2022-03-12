Travel & Tourism

TAOFEEK JOLAOSHO: We need government’s support to improve hospitality business

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI Comments Off on TAOFEEK JOLAOSHO: We need government’s support to improve hospitality business

Alhaji Taofeek Jolaosho is the chief executive officer of Mingles Hotel and Bar located in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, he spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on the prospects and challenges of hospitality business in Nigeria

How did your journey into hospitality and establishing of Mingles Hotel begun?

Mingles is a name I got from my days in Ogun State Polytechnic, from a joint, where we used to socialise then. But after my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 1998, my elder brother, who was a banker then asked me to think of what I could do instead of sitting idle at home and I told him I was interested in operating a bar.

That was how we got a three bedroom flat in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, where we started Mingles Hotel and Bar. After a while he said we should give the place a name and I suggested Mingles. He asked me what that meant and I said it means mingling together with people to socialise and relax. But not long after we started the owner of the place said that we should leave that our noise was disturbing the environment. It was so painful then and my brother did not have enough money again for us to move to another place. That was how I jettisoned the business and I went to work with a media organisation around 2001.

I did not bother about the business until much later. However, my late father was the kind of person that always encouraged us his children to buy landed properties. If you had N100, 000 he would add N50, 000 and tell you it is a loan so that you could acquire a land. That was how I bought half a plot of land in Ejigbo and laid the foundation of this place. I later bought another half plot to make it a full plot of land and we started Mingles Hotels, which we launched fully in 2006. Business was okay in those days when we started. That was during the era of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Then, our regular customers were staff of Ejigbo Depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). That was when they used to get supply of fuel from the refineries unlike now. The staff would come around with their friends and they could be here for a whole day transacting their businesses on phone.

But now things have changed. The economy has affected a lot of things. Everybody is feeling it. We can even see that the cost of fuel is very high. We used to buy diesel at N180 but now it is about N420 and you can imagine if we have to operate generator for 12 hours. You spend virtually everything on fuel and you have to pay your staff. Meanwhile taxation is killing the industry. You pay a lot of taxes to the Lagos State government. We pay consumption tax, PAYE tax and other forms of taxes. Apart from the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, the local government will come for its own. Then the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) also comes for all sorts of taxes. This is killing the industry and we are praying for better days.

What plans do you have for expansion of your business?

We have plans for expansion. I am from Ogun State and very soon I hope to have a branch in my state of origin. However, I don’t think I can do anything until the economy improves.

How do you think the government can help to propel the industry to greater heights?

They should reduce the taxation and make electricity available 24 hours. For some time now, we have not had electricity in this area. Electricity is now in the hands of private companies, yet they are not living up to expectations. We are not enjoying the best from them, though we are now using prepaid meters unlike in the past when they were bringing estimated bills.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

How to protect your food from freezer burn

Posted on Author Hazel Wheaton

The idea behind freezing food is saving time and saving money. Time, because you’ll have ingredients (or fully cooked meals) on hand for when you need them. Money – because you get a better deal by buying in bulk. Believe me cooking one of our freezer meal recipes is always a smart choice. How frustrating, […]
Travel & Tourism

Awori Tourism set to celebrate Cultural Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with its mandate of preserving, developing and promoting its cultural heritage and tourism assets, AworiTourism, said it is set to institutionalise the celebration of Awori Cultural Day. This development was made known by the head of Awori Tourism, Prince Oluwafemi Fadina when he led members of the group to visit the President of […]
Travel & Tourism

NCAC DG, Runsewe, commits to promotion of Nigerian food culture

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has pledged the commitment of the council to the promotion of Nigerian cuisine across the global, saying Nigerian food is one of the best, with natural and nutritious values that aid healthy growth and life style. Runsewe made this pledge […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica