TAOFEK OLAOSHO: We need government’s support to improve hospitality business

Alhaji Taofeek Jolaosho is the chief executive officer of Mingles Hotel and Bar located in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, he spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI on the prospects and challenges of hospitality business in Nigeria

How did your journey into hospitality and establishing of Mingles Hotel begun?

Mingles is a name I got from my days in Ogun State Polytechnic, from a joint, where we used to socialise then. But after my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 1998, my elder brother, who was a banker then asked me to think of what I could do instead of sitting idle at home and I told him I was interested in operating a bar.

That was how we got a three bedroom flat in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, where we started Mingles Hotel and Bar. After a while he said we should give the place a name and I suggested Mingles. He asked me what that meant and I said it means mingling together with people to socialise and relax. But not long after we started the owner of the place said that we should leave that our noise was disturbing the environment. It was so painful then and my brother did not have enough money again for us to move to another place. That was how I jettisoned the business and I went to work with a media organisation around 2001.

I did not bother about the business until much later. However, my late father was the kind of person that always encouraged us his children to buy landed properties. If you had N100, 000 he would add N50, 000 and tell you it is a loan so that you could acquire a land. That was how I bought half a plot of land in Ejigbo and laid the foundation of this place. I later bought another half plot to make it a full plot of land and we started Mingles Hotels, which we launched fully in 2006. Business was okay in those days when we started. That was during the era of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Then, our regular customers were staff of Ejigbo Depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). That was when they used to get supply of fuel from the refineries unlike now. The staff would come around with their friends and they could be here for a whole day transacting their businesses on phone.

But now things have changed. The economy has affected a lot of things. Everybody is feeling it. We can even see that the cost of fuel is very high. We used to buy diesel at N180 but now it is about N420 and you can imagine if we have to operate generator for 12 hours. You spend virtually everything on fuel and you have to pay your staff. Meanwhile taxation is killing the industry. You pay a lot of taxes to the Lagos State government. We pay consumption tax, PAYE tax and other forms of taxes. Apart from the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, the local government will come for its own. Then the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) also comes for all sorts of taxes. This is killing the industry and we are praying for better days.

What plans do you have for expansion of your business?

We have plans for expansion. I am from Ogun State and very soon I hope to have a branch in my state of origin. However, I don’t think I can do anything until the economy improves.

How do you think the government can help to propel the industry to greater heights?

They should reduce the taxation and make electricity available 24 hours. For some time now, we have not had electricity in this area. Electricity is now in the hands of private companies, yet they are not living up to expectations. We are not enjoying the best from them, though we are now using prepaid meters unlike in the past when they were bringing estimated bills.

