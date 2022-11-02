TAOH Project: Exploring contemporary art as a form of therapy

Recently, a group exhibition in support of mental health patients was organised by TAOH Project, a charitable organisation that gives people in challenging circumstances access to contemporary art as a form of therapy.

The exhibition, which featured works by 15 Nigerian artists, penultimate opened last Saturday at Alliance Francaise, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and ended, Tuesday 25th October, nearly a fortnight after the celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, during which the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that more than 116 million people were estimated to be living with mental health conditions across Africa before the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has also contributed to an estimated 25% global rise in depression and anxiety.

The name, TAOH derives from the Yoruba words Ona Iwosan, which means – The Art of Healing. “Mental health patients need all the help they can from government and all sectors of society, and we’re pleased to step in through arts,” said TAOH founder, Ms. Nengi Omuku. “We help people in challenging circumstances by painting hospital rooms with art created by leading contemporary artists to provide wholesomeness and hope and generally improve their experience as patients.”

TAOH took on its first project at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where it is working to transform the interiors at the Psychiatric ward into one that would become the benchmark for other healthcare environments across the African continent.

It has installed four murals in the ward and engaged service users and staff in a series of therapeutic art workshops. According to Omuku, the exhibition, with the theme ‘We See; We Dream; We Hope’, serves as a fundraiser to enable the project completion at the LUTH and continue refurbishing the interiors of mental health institutions in Africa. Curated by Tony Agbapuonwu, and featuring the works of Akanimoh Umoh, Deborah Segun, Edozie Anedu, Gerald Chukwuma, Kelani Abass, Kwadwo Asiedu, Nengi Omuku, Niyi Okeowo, Nzubechukwu Ozoemena, Olayemi Fagbohungbe, Olumide Onadipe, Richardson Ovbiebo, Roanna Tella, Tega Akpokona, and Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu, the exhibition is organised in partnership with Alliance Française de Lagos. Ms. Omuku said, “The art workshops at LUTH demonstrated the positive impact of artistic and creative expression on mental health.

This programme of work will go on to inform the murals that are created, and ensure the new environments have a relationship with the people who encounter them. We are targeting the minds of mental health patients through what they see by creating an environment that helps them hea.

We thank our partners and artists for their support and invite arts enthusiasts and members of the public to be part of a worthy cause.” She further stated that TAOH Project is a charitable organisation that gives people in challenging circumstances access to contemporary art as a form of therapy.

“We do this by painting hospital rooms with art created by leading contemporary artists to improve the living conditions of patients. Our vision is to transform mental units with art and create an environment for service users to experience the possibilities inherent in art to heal and promote mental recovery. “We are collaborating with the service providers and four international artists: Nengi Omuku, Kwadwo Asiedu, Deborah Segun, and Olumide Onadipe, to transform the interiors at the Psychiatric Ward of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). The artists are installing murals to create a positive and creative environment for service users and their families.

The Art of Healing team, she also said, “has completed three art workshops with the service users and installed three murals in the psychiatric ward at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). However, this is not enough. We need you, to completely fulfill our goal of transforming the ward into a world-class care center, where the environment truly supports mental health recovery.” Agbapuonwu, who is the Curator of the exhibition, noted that ‘We See. We Dream. We Hope!’ explores strategies to raise awareness of mental health and rekindle hope in a post pandemic world.

“The exhibition features 15 artists whose thematic leanings center around psychology and the effects of the environment on the mind, reaffirming the universality of the human experience. The audience is invited to encounter the ways in which art explores collective consciousnesses and serves as a tool for healing.”

