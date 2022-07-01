Tap into research funds lying idle at NCDMB – Bayelsa govt

The Bayelsa State government has urged the stateowned institutions of higher learning to tap into the research funds lying idle at the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Funds and other public corporate bodies for a better use. Just as the state government called on federal agencies such as the tertiary education tax fund (TETFUND) to support the higher institutions, noting that what makes an educational institution stand out is the quality of its research works.

Making the remarks yesterday at Sagbama during the second public lecture of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua (UAT), the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, represented by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, emphasised the importance of research in tertiary education and the overall development of society.

He said contrary to some misgivings that the state-owned universities in Bayelsa were too many, the state still needs more to effectively fight against ignorance as well as promote aggressive educational development. Diri said some appreciate the developmentoriented role of education such as Ogun State has nothing less than12 universities, calling on the state-owned universities to spread their nets wide enough to explore opportunities like endowments and exchange programmes with other institutions to enable them raise funds for meaningful research projects.

