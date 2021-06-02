Tapping agric potential to drive growth

With the COVID-19 crisis still weighing down the country’s economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is stepping up its efforts to help increase agricultural productivity writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Experts now generally agree that but for the discovery of oil in these parts, Nigeria would have been one of the world’s agricultural powerhouses. The discovery of the black gold, however, led to a sharp decline in the country’s agricultural output as farmers abandoned their farms and headed for the cities in search of white and blue collar jobs. However, the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) and other international organisations, still recognise Nigeria’s undoubted agricultural potential. For instance, in spite of the low yield of its cassava, which is below 10 tonnes per hectare, the country is the world’s biggest producer of the root crop. Thus, following his reappointment for a second term in office in June 2019, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that one of the key areas that the apex bank would pay particular attention to during his second term, was to ensure that it builds on the achievements of its intervention programmes in the agricultural sector between 2014 and 2019 (his first term in office).

10 key commodities

As the CBN governor put it, “building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely: Rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and Livestock/Dairy.” He further said: “Our choice of these 10 crops is driven by the amount spent on the importation of these items into the country, and the over 10 million jobs that could be created over the next five years if efforts are made to expand cultivation and processing of these items in Nigeria. “So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria. We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2 billion in 2018 to $12 billion by 2023. “To complement the progress made so far as well as the lesson learnt from the conduct of previous programmes, we intend to strengthen the capacity building arm of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which will help support better farming practices and higher outputs for farmers.”

Collaboration with state government

Given that CBN would need to partner effectively with the states to be able to achieve its goal of boosting the country’s agricultural production, Emefiele held a meeting with governors of the 36 states of the federation, in September 2019, during which he stressed the need for collaboration between federal and state agencies to promote economic growth. He explained that the apex bank was focused on boosting the production of the 10 key agricultural commodities in the atates, because it had identified the commodities as having high growth enhancement impact, which could lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, improve capacity of industries, and conserve foreign exchange for the country. He said: “The ultimate objective is to make our states economically viable through enhanced investments by the private sector to create more economic opportunities at the sub-national level, engage our teeming youths in meaningful enterprises, improve internally revenue base for states to meet the developmental expectation of its citizens. This is in addition to what we (CBN) are doing through Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to support small holder farms in our rural communities.”

Cassava processing project in Rivers State

Given the foregoing, Emefiele’s presence at the launch of the Rivers Cassava Processing Company Limited, which is designed to support improved production and processing of cassava into high quality flour in Rivers State, arguably did not come as a surprise to industry watchers. In his speech at the event, Emefiele tasked state governors to make their states more viable by investing more in agriculture, particularly crops in which they have comparative advantage, as well as to reduce their dependence on allocations from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC). He emphasised that CBN would no longer support importation of items that can be produced in Nigeria, pledging that the apex bank will collaborate with Rivers and other states in supporting the development of a viable agricultural and manufacturing sector across the country in line with the regulator’s mandate of promoting economic growth for the country. He disclosed that about N7.436 billion CBN intervention funds had been accessed by four states in the South-South region to open up more land for cultivation, create access roads to agricultural lands, and provide infrastructure among other support services in the region. “These measures are helping to induce greater activity in the agricultural sector and are enabling the movement of goods from farm to factories, and to the markets,” he said. The CBN governor, who noted that investments such as the cassava plant could help in driving economic growth, reducing unemployment and inducing other wealth creating activities in Rivers State, also expressed optimism that the project would improve livelihoods, as well as enhance sustainability of farming operations for over 3000 farmers, by guaranteeing the offtake of their farm produce. Citing the multiplier effects of the agricultural and manufacturing sectors on growth, employment and wealth creation, he challenged all stakeholders, particularly the state governors, to encourage more investment in critical sectors of the economy. “With the decline in our foreign exchange earnings, we can no longer afford to support continued importation of items that can be produced in Nigeria. Our current situation has also made it imperative for the central bank to work towards supporting programmes that will enable greater cultivation and processing of key agricultural commodities in Nigeria,” Emefiele said. The CBN governor also noted that the country’s quick exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which shows the economy continued to experience growth -0.51per cent – in the first quarter of 2021, was due to significant growth in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

NBS report

Indeed, in its Q1’21 GDP report, released last week, NBS stated that the non-oil sector accounted for 90.75 per cent of aggregate GDP in the first quarter of 2021, adding that growth in the sector was driven mainly by sectors such as information and communication (telecommunication), agriculture (crop production),manufacturing (food, beverage & tobacco), real estate and construction, among others. Specifically, NBS stated: “The non-oil sector grew by 0.79 per cent in real terms in Q1’21, which was –0.75 per cent points lower compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and -0.89 per cent points lower than rates recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. “Growth in the non-oil sector was driven mainly by the information and communication (telecommunication) sector while other drivers include agriculture (crop production); manufacturing (food, beverage & tobacco); real estate; construction and human health & social services. In real terms, the non-oil sector accounted for 90.75 per cent of aggregate GDP in the first quarter of 2021, higher than its share in the first quarter of 2020 which was 90.50 per cent but lower than 94.13 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. “Four sub-activities make up the agricultural sector: crop production, livestock, forestry and fishing. The sector grew by 15.14 per cent year-on-year in nominal terms in Q1’21, showing a decline of -7.33 per cent points from the corresponding quarter of 2020 but an increase of 1.11 per cent points when compared with the preceding quarter’s growth rate of 14.03 per cent. Crop production remained the major driver of the sector, as it accounts for 71.69 per cent of overall nominal growth of the sector in first quarter 2021. Quarteron- quarter growth stood at –18.80 per cent in the first quarter of 2021. Agriculture contributed 21.42 per cent to nominal GDP in the first quarter of 2021. This figure was higher than the rates recorded for the first quarter of 2020 but lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 which recorded 20.88 per cent and 24.23 per cent respectively.” It further stated: “In real terms, the agricultural sector in the first quarter of 2021 grew by 2.28 per cent (year-on-year), an increase of 0.07 per cent points from the corresponding period of 2020, but a decrease of -1.14 per cent points from the preceding quarter which recorded a growth rate of 3.42 per cent. Quarter- on-quarter, the agriculture sector grew at –28.61 per cent. In terms of contribution, the sector accounted for 22.35 per cent of overall GDP in real terms in Q1’21, higher than the contribution in the first quarter of 2020 but lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 which stood at 21.96 per cent and 26.95 per cent respectively.” Even without the NBS GDP data, analysts note that the CBN’s interventions in the agricultural sector, especially the ABP, have resulted in Nigeria, which, prior to Emefiele’s assumption of office, used to be the biggest importer of rice from countries such as Thailand and India, becoming the continent’s biggest producer of the commodity.

Conclusion

As analysts pointed out at the weekend, since there is still so much uncertainty about the kind of lasting impact the COVID-19 crisis may have on Nigeria’s economy, it is imperative that the fiscal authorities intensify collaboration with CBN to ensure that the apex bank’s commodity development initiatives help to curb the country’s dependence on oil.

