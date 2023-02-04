News

Taraba 2023: Supreme Court affirms Agbu as PDP Guber Candidate

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed retired Colonel Kefas Agbu as the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State for the March 11 governorship election. The apex court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, Adamawa State capital that dismissed two different suits challenging the eligibility of Agbu as candidate of the party in Taraba State. According to Justice Emmanuel Agim, the appellant, Professor Jerome Nyameh acted in breach of Section 84 and 87(9) of the Electoral Act by failing to make use of the primary election dispute mechanism as contained in the party’s guidelines.

The court said both appeals were deemed premature and lacking in merit as they were instituted without exploring the internal party options to seek redress before heading to court. The court further stated that failure of the appellant to include other aspirants who took part in the primary at the early stages of the trial robbed them of rights to fair hearing. Justice Agim dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

 

