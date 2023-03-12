Taraba APC Suspends Guber Candidate Six Days To Election

Barely one week to the March 18 gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections, the Taraba State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its governorship candidate, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha over alleged anti-party activities.

The party move followed the crisis that have taken a worsen dimension in the state.

Consequently, the party directed him to “suspend the related illegal activities (campaign) and appear before the fact-findings committee on Monday, March 13, 2023, to defend the allegations raised against him in a petition or face heavy consequences.

His suspension which was contained in a letter dated March 8 and signed by all the Mararaba, Donga Local Government Ward Executives of the APC, was obtained by our correspondent on Sunday.

The decision came on the heels of another contentious Federal High Court judgment which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Bwacha as the governorship candidate of APC in the state.

Bwacha was sacked by the Supreme Court on the grounds that the party did not conduct a valid primary.

Bwacha went ahead to conduct primaries allegedly boycotted by other aspirants.

The suspension letter reads, “The Ward Executives of APC in Mararraba Ward, are in receipt of a petition dated February 22 2023 bordering on a series of complaints levied against you (Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha) on various acts of indiscipline, misconduct, and for all intent and purposes pursuant to Article 21 of the APC constitution as follows:

(1.) Complaints on various acts of indiscipline, misconduct and insubordination of (sic) the chairman of APC Donga Local Government, Hon. Habu Abdul Rahman as per the judgment of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/CS/13/2022.

(2.) Disobedience to the Supreme Court judgment delivered in the case of CHIEF David Sabo Kente Vs Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha on February 1 2023, and infraction on the Electoral Act 2022 and Article 21(ix) of the APC constitution 2022.

(3.) Other infamous conducts capable of bringing the party into hatred, ridicule and disrepute, contrary to Article 21 (ii) of the party’s constitution.

“The party is dissatisfied with your erring conduct; disobedience to the Supreme Court judgment, infraction on the Electoral Act, and infamous conduct capable of bringing the party into hatred, ridicule and disrepute.

The suspension letter stated that consequently, the executives of the party in the Mararraba ward had constituted and inaugurated a seven-man fact-finding and disciplinary committee to investigate the issues raised in the petition, make recommendations and report back within 14 days.

Bwacha was admonished to appear before the disciplinary committee unfailingly to be accorded a fair hearing.

“Meanwhile, in the interim, the party hereby suspends you (Emmanuel Bwacha). “You are hereby directed to suspend the related illegal activities (campaign) and appear before the fact-findings committee on March 13 2023 to defend yourself against the petition. “Take note that failure to appear before the panel will attract heavy consequences. All members of the party, relevant authorities and INEC are notified.”

Like this: Like Loading...