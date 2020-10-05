News

Taraba-Benue conflicts: Women want rehabilitation, intervention programmes prioritised

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Women in Benue and Taraba states have appealed to federal and state governments to prioritise emergency intervention and the rehabilitation of persons affected by conflicts involving communities in both states.

 

This was part of recommendations contained in a communiqué reached at the end of a three-day Women Interstate Peace Building Initiative conference with the theme; ‘Women are Key to Peace,’ organised by Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management (FPHCM) and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

 

The communiqué signed by the Chairperson of the drafting committee, Dr. Maryam Magaji, also cautioned political and religious leaders in states against hate speech and under utilisation of funds meant for security personnel, which was causing financial constraints.

 

The women raised concerns that although women were proportionally affected by violent conflicts situations in the state, they were still largely excluded from the peace being negotiated.

The communiqué reads in part: “There should be adequate representation of women in decisionmaking and policy formulation; the 35 per cent women affirmative action in line with the National Gender Policy should be respected by all relevant stakeholders and decision making units in the society

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.   In a commendation letter […]
News

Abia releases guidelines for reopening of schools

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

gbeaku Orji UMUAHIA   The Abia State Ministry of Education has released guidelines and conditions for the reopening of schools on Monday for Primary 6, SS2 and JSS3 classes with a charge to Traditional Rulers, Transition Committee Chairmen and school heads to ensure compliance.   The guidelines issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Kelechi […]
News

Fashola: High exchange rate, others trigger repair of 3rd Mainland Bridge

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

The Minister of Work and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said that high exchange rate and increasing cost of materials were among reasons the Third Mainland Bridge has to be repaired now.   Despite the investigative maintenance check in 2018, which revealed faulty expansion joints and bearings of the bridge, the minister said it repairs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: