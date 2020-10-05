Taraba-Benue conflicts: Women want rehabilitation, intervention programmes prioritised

Women in Benue and Taraba states have appealed to federal and state governments to prioritise emergency intervention and the rehabilitation of persons affected by conflicts involving communities in both states.

This was part of recommendations contained in a communiqué reached at the end of a three-day Women Interstate Peace Building Initiative conference with the theme; ‘Women are Key to Peace,’ organised by Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management (FPHCM) and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

The communiqué signed by the Chairperson of the drafting committee, Dr. Maryam Magaji, also cautioned political and religious leaders in states against hate speech and under utilisation of funds meant for security personnel, which was causing financial constraints.

The women raised concerns that although women were proportionally affected by violent conflicts situations in the state, they were still largely excluded from the peace being negotiated.

The communiqué reads in part: “There should be adequate representation of women in decisionmaking and policy formulation; the 35 per cent women affirmative action in line with the National Gender Policy should be respected by all relevant stakeholders and decision making units in the society

