Taraba Gov Begs For Forgiveness

Outgoing Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has apologised to anyone he must have offended. Ishaku tendered his apology during a thanks- giving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jalingo on Sunday.

He said he is happy that his mantra of “Give Me Peace and I will Give You Development” has found firm roots in the minds of the people, urging them to let the spirit of peace, love, and forgiveness guide their attitudes, actions, and relations with their fellows.

The governor had earlier sought the forgiveness of all that he had offended during his eight years as governor of the state. He sought support from Governor-elect Kefas Agbu to enable him to succeed.

The governor said: “As a leader who had led the state for almost eight years, it was likely that I might have offended so many people either knowingly or unknowingly in the cause of discharging my duties as governor.”