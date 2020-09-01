News

Taraba gov laments loss of revenue, blames illegal miners

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, yesterday lamented the whopping amount being lost by federal and state governments to activities of illegal miners in the country. The governor was particularly unhappy over the huge financial loss being suffered by his states in this regard.

 

Governor Ishaku, who made his feelings known during a visit to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said it was regrettable that illegal miners were smiling to the banks every day while both the federal and state governments were losing huge sums of money.

 

Ishaku added that mineral resources development was a critical area of attention for his administration and that he had to create a ministry of mineral resources in order for the state to maximise the benefits of its mineral endowments.

 

He called for urgent steps to be taken by the Federal Government to check the activities of illegal miners so that both the federal and state governments can enjoy the full benefits of their Godgiven mineral deposits.

 

Ishaku, who said he wasin the ministry to know what his administration was doing right or wrong in the implementation of its policy on mineral resources, said at the end of the visit, he had gained some useful insights into what the Federal Government was doing at its own level. Speaking during the visit, the Minister urged state governors to emulate Governor Ishaku by seeking to update themselves on the developments in the country’s minerals resources sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US warns citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to coronavirus, security challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The United States of America has warned its citizens against travelling to 12 states in Nigeria over security challenges. The warning was contained in a travel advisory obtained on its website. The advisory, which was dated August 6, also cautioned US citizens from travelling to Nigeria over the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due […]
News

UNILAG crisis: Constitute special visitation panel, ASUU tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the purported removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a special visitation panel to look into the immediate and remote causes of the removal. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria evacuates 6,317 citizens from 20 countries

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), yesterday, disclosed that a total of 6,317 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from 20 countries since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic early this year. The evacuation interventions came just as the financial remittances from Nigerians in Diaspora, which currently stands at $25.5 billion, is projected to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: