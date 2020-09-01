Taraba gov laments loss of revenue, blames illegal miners

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, yesterday lamented the whopping amount being lost by federal and state governments to activities of illegal miners in the country. The governor was particularly unhappy over the huge financial loss being suffered by his states in this regard.

Governor Ishaku, who made his feelings known during a visit to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said it was regrettable that illegal miners were smiling to the banks every day while both the federal and state governments were losing huge sums of money.

Ishaku added that mineral resources development was a critical area of attention for his administration and that he had to create a ministry of mineral resources in order for the state to maximise the benefits of its mineral endowments.

He called for urgent steps to be taken by the Federal Government to check the activities of illegal miners so that both the federal and state governments can enjoy the full benefits of their Godgiven mineral deposits.

Ishaku, who said he wasin the ministry to know what his administration was doing right or wrong in the implementation of its policy on mineral resources, said at the end of the visit, he had gained some useful insights into what the Federal Government was doing at its own level. Speaking during the visit, the Minister urged state governors to emulate Governor Ishaku by seeking to update themselves on the developments in the country’s minerals resources sector.

