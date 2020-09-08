Taraba gov seeks Nexim Bank’s support for agric, tourism, others

Taraba State government and the management of Nexim Bank are working on a partnership that would facilitate the development of the agricultural, mineral and tourism potentials of the state.

This was part of the resolution reached at a meeting of top management of the bank and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku at the bank’s headquarters in Abuja. Governor Ishaku had briefed the management of the bank on what his administration had achieved so far in the areas of tea production and the plan to invest in coffee growth and production.

He also told the bank’s chieftains what his administration had done in turning Taraba State into a hub for rice production and exportation and plans to develop the tourism potential of the state. He said what the state needed now was the bank’s assistance for highland tea and palm oil to be produced in larger quantities to meet local and international demands.

He said with increased production capacity of the tea factory in Kakara, Sardauna Local Government Council Area of Taraba State, and the development of coffee growth and production, thousands more of the youth in the state would be empowered. He said the palm oil produced in the state was the best in the world and was in high demand within and outside the country.

The governor told the bank chiefs about the tourism potential of the state and his regrets that insecurity in the state had hindered its development into a huge revenue earner.

He, however, assured the bank officials that the insecurity problem was already being tackled and what had been achieved so far had been encouraging to the extent that Hausa and Fulani leaders from the areas recently came to thank him for his efforts in this direction.

Responding, Abba Bello, managing director of the bank, said the bank had already through its own investment research and findings, discovered that Taraba State was a huge investment destination for the bank.

He assured the governor that the bank would assist the state in taking highland tea to the global market and suggested a partnership that would work on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on this and other areas of business promotion as requested by the governor..

He said the bank was willing to commit funds to the development of tea, coffee and other very viable business opportunities in the state. A technical team from the bank would soon be visiting the state for a meeting with senior government officials to further work on the suggested areas of support and collaboration

