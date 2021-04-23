Taraba leads as NCDC reports 100 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 in 8 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This brings the total number of recorded cases so far to 164,588.

The public health agency made this known in a post on its verified Facebook page on Thursday night.

NCDC also discharged 21 patients from its isolation Centre in Bayelsa State.

So far, the country has registered 154,578 recoveries while 2,061 patients have died.

The report reads: “100 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

BREAKDOWN

Taraba-64

Lagos-21

FCT-4

Rivers-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Kaduna-2

Oyo-2

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

*164,588 confirmed

*154,578 discharged

*2,061 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...