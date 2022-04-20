Metro & Crime

Taraba: Teenager detonates bomb that killed 3, injured 19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed in bomb blast at a local Burkutu drinking joint in Iwari community, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State. Meanwhile, another account said the explosion happened in a cattle market, where traders and castle were killed in the process. An eyewitness account said scores were also injured at the Burkutu drinking joint. “Over twenty persons were killed this evening in a local Burkutu joint when a teenager detonated an explosive in Burkutu joint in Iware in Ardokola Local Government Area of the state. “The explosion in the process wounded many who were currently in health facilities in Iware receiving treatment.” he said. He maintained that the dead bodies of those killed were deposited at the mortuary at Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo. He added that the teenager who was suspected to have detonated the explosive device was killed by the angry youths in the community. But when contacted, the spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command who confirmed the incident said only three persons killed while 19 others were injured

 

