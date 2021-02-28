News

Tarabina lauds contractor on pace of work on AIT Road

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engineer Ebiye Tarabina at the weekend commended the contractor handling the AIT Ring Road to Igbogene for the level of work done on the project.

 

Speaking when he embarked on an inspection visit to the site, he expressed satisfaction with the standard and pace of work on the project and urged the contractor to sustain the tempo.

 

He said: “One of the objectives of the Douye Diriled administration in embarking on infrastructural development was to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

 

“Investment in these projects has been made possible because of the government’s judicious application of state resources to meet the pressing needs of the people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: PTF to work with INEC on guidelines for Edo, Ondo polls

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has said that it was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bring out guidelines for the conduct of the oncoming supplementary polls in Nasarawa and governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. The PTF also disclosed […]
News

MAGU: Prophet Omale Sues News Agency Of Nigeria For N1 Billion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  **Demands Apology and Retraction Prophet Omale, the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Abuja has sued the News Agency Of Nigeria, NAN, over a report he described malicious, derogatory and libelous with the caption – “HOW MAGU USED ‘PASTOR’ TO LAUNDER RE-LOOTED FUNDS ABROAD – REPORT”.   In a letter […]
News Top Stories

Eight dead, 14 injured in ghastly auto crashes in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, eight persons, including an infant yesterday died from two different motor accidents in Kaduna State. The accidents took place along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road. Two persons were confirmed died, and eight others sustained serious injuries in the road traffic crash along the Kaduna-Abuja Road. Security operatives tackling bandits along […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica