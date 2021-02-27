Metro & Crime

Tarabina lauds contractor on pace of work on AIT Road

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State  Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engineer Ebiye Tarabina at the weekend commended the contractor handling the AIT Ring Road to Igbogene for the level of work done on the project.
Speaking when he embarked on inspection visit to the site,  he expressed satisfaction with the standard and pace of work on the project and urged the contractor to sustain the tempo.
He said: “One of the objectives  of the Douye Diri-led administration in embarking on infrastructural development was to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.
“Investment in these projects has been made possible because of the government’s judicious application of  state  resources to meet the pressing needs of the people.”

Reporter

