News

TaradomeMusik Aims At Grooming Artistes To Transcend Music Status Quo – Founder, Kiszo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…As Label Unveils New Artiste, IRhay

Following the global acceptance of
afrobeat and its attendant request for more talented artists, the need for proper artist development can not be overemphasised.

TaradomeMusik, an indie record label based in America and founded by E. Kiszo Ugokwe a Nigerian with over 30 years of experience in entertainment both locally and in the diaspora has taken it upon herself to scout, develop and break new afro-beat artists into emerging markets locally and globally starting with the signing of IRhay, a talented and hardworking artist who successfully fuses afrobeat with other sub genres like reggae, highlife and pop to create a pleasing sound which is both unique & catchy.

According to IRhay the sensational 23 year old singer and songwriter, he was discovered on social media when his friends shared some of his freestyle videos and it caught the attention
of the label chief who reached out to him, agreed to put him under artist development which involved trainings in vocal dexterity, stage performance, media ethics, songwriting and globally accepted recording practices.

“I feel very much equipped to face the world as an artist, and I am grateful to Taradomemusik for taking a chance on me” IRhay said, while signing his contract officially at the record label’s Lagos office.

“We are not only looking to sign artists and release music, we want to sign, develop and break globally ready artists with the capacity to release good music that transcends the status quo.”

Mr Kiszo emphasised during the press conference announcing TaradomeMusik’s debut artist in Africa.

IRhay is set to release new music in the coming weeks and a body of work which features production from young producers like Vibez and Kezzi among others before the close of the 2022 music year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

4 awaiting trial suspects escape from Jos Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Comptroller in Charge of Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service Samuel Aguda has confirmed the escape of four awaiting trial suspects from Jos Maximum Correctional Centre in Plateau, the state capital. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspects, who were awaiting trials for various offences such as kidnapping and armed robbery, escaped from […]
News

FIRS boss tasks states on leveraging ICT for improved IGR

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

With dwindling prospect in oil earnings, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has urged states board of internal revenue service to leverage the use of technology to boost tax collection across the country. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, gave the advice yesterday at the 46th meeting of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court.   Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica