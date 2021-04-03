Taribo, Ikpeba to Month award grace My Anambra Super 8 final

Sports

Taribo, Ikpeba to grace My Anambra Super 8 final

Ex-Super Eagles stars Taribo West and Victor Ikpeba are some of the top personalities expected to grace the closing ceremony of the inaugural Super 8 Tournament at the Neros Sports Stadium, Nanka, Anambra State. The tournament is organised by My Anambra Football Organisation as part of its 10-year plan to revive football in Anambra State. Konti FC beat Mekon FC 4-2 on penalties, after full time ended 1-1, to set up a final clash with GP World, who spoilt the Easter celebrations for Pope John Paul FC, with a 1-0 win in the first semifinal. It was a comeback win for Konti, who fell behind to a 22nd minute Okafor Somadina’s strike and were lucky not to concede more before the break as midfielder Onyejekwu Nnagozie watched agonisingly as Hiokwe Ifeanyi, in goal for Konti, parried away his goal-bound freekick. Somadina’s header then hit the woodwork in first half added time. However, Konti grabbed a dramatic equaliser with just eight minutes left to play, as Iroka Arinze’s ferocious drive restored parity, before they triumphed through the lottery of penalties. Pope John Paul will take on Mikon in the third-place tie.

