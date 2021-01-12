Tariff hike and attendant outrage

Though the Federal Government has embargoed the implementation of fresh electricity tariff hike for the next three weeks, outrage has not ceased to greet the hike, which came barely two months after another increase. ADEOLA YUSUF reports

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on Wednesday, made a move to calm frayed nerves over a new electricity tariff hike. Twenty four hours before this, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had announced what it called an adjustment in tariffs for power, expected to cause an upward adjustment of N4 to the customers’ bills.

Outrage last Tuesday greeted the new hike in the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) slammed on electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), two months after the implementation of another hike in November 2020.

The eleven electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have already begun the implementation of the fresh tariff hike for customers on January 1, 2021

The new hike, which will see some customers pay as much as N59.7 per kilowatt hour(/KwH), has been rejected by Nigerians including the organised private sector and the labour unions.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) gave DisCos the nod in the new Muti-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) sighted by New Telegraph on Tuesday stating that the new tariff would be paid by customers of the 11 DisCos.

Outrage from labour

Chairman of the Ogun state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, on Tuesday berated the Federal Government for increasing electricity tariff again, describing it as “highly insensitive and unbelievable.”

Bankole lamented that the tariff increment would further put more burden on the finances of Nigerian workers and the citizens.

The NLC chairman, who spoke to journalists at the NLC Secretariat in Abeokuta, expressed worry that the increment was announced while the Federal Government and Labour Technical Committee on electricity tariff set up to review tariff hike had not completed the assignment.

Bankole noted that the tariff increase would affect production at manufacturing companies and may likely resort into job loss.

He said: “It is not in tandem with agreement with the labour. There has been ongoing consultation. One would have thought commisthe government would wait until there is concrete agreement with labour on this issue.

“It is very shocking and unbelievable. It shows the type of government we have, highly insensitive.

“They are hinging the tariff increase on inflation rate, which was 14.9 in 2020. And because of that they have to increase. But they have not talked about the workers, the citizens. It also affects the take home of workers.

“Have they in anyway increased the take home of the workers in the country? No. It further goes to put more burden on the people and it will reduce their take home.

“As we speak, most of the states in Nigeria are yet to implement the minimum wage. Even those who have implemented haphazardly, they are cutting, reducing the take home of workers. You now wonder whose interest is the government serving?

“We have to face the reality that these people are not serving the interest of the masses.”

The tariff increase

The MYTO signed by the new Chairman of NERC, Engr. Sanusi Garba, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, but released on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, showed that the new tariff increase took effect on Friday, January 1, 2021, and supersedes the previous Order NERC/2028/2020.

In the new Order NERC/225/2020, obtained by this newspaper, the End-User Cost Reflective Tariff was increased from N56.9/KwH to N59.7/KwH.

The order addressed to one of the 11 DisCos; the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), showed that the End-User Allowed Tariff has been hiked from N34 1 per kilowatt hour (KwH) it was at the end of 2020 to 46.5 per kwH by January 1, 2021. This is also expected to increase fully to N57.1 KwH by July 2021.

The generation cost has also been increased from N24.1/KwH to N27.1 /KwH. This will be reduced to N26.1/KwH by July, 2021.

The electricity sector regulator also ordered the DisCos to drastically cut down their tariff shortfall from N70.501 billion, which it was in 2020 to N24.521 billion beginning from January to June, 2021. This is expected to be reduced to zero beginning from July 2021.

NERC also pegged the percentage of minimun remittances for DisCos at N60.31 per cent beginning from January 2021 from N24.1 per cent it was up till December 2020. The commission also ordered that this should hit 100 per cent beginning from july3, 2021.

The commission said that it considered the 14.9 per cent inflation rate rise in November 2020, foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29, 2020, available generation capacity, US inflation rate of 1.22 per cent and the capital expenditure (CAPEX) of the power firms to raise the tariff.

The revised Service Based Tariff (SBT) also saw increase in the rates payable by all classes of electricity users unlike the one of November 2020 that exempted low power getters.

This is effective till June 2021 while a Cost Reflective Tariff (CRT) expected to raise the new cost higher would be activated from June to December 2021, the NERC order revealed.

It would be recalled that in December, 2020, NERC notified that it had begun a review for another tariff, which has been completed and had taken effect from January 1, 2021.

NERC had raised tariff for the DisCos in September but that drew outrages from customers and the organised labour, prompting the federal government to suspend it while parties dialogued.

By November 1, 2020, the suspended tariff was implemented after some discounts were given for customers who get 12 hours and above power supply daily.

However, those with less than 12 hour supply did not get a tariff hike, according to the NERC order of November 2020.

The NERC has, however, said that the tariff increment it approved was not 50 per cent.

In a memo entitled “Purported 50 per cent increase in electricity tariffs,” NERC alleged that some reports were misinforming electricity consumers.

“The attention of the commis

sion has been drawn to publications in the print and electronic media misinforming electricity consumers that the commission has approved a 50 per cent increase in electricity tariffs,” the statement read.

“The commission hereby state unequivocally that NO approval has been granted for a 50 per cent tariff increase in the tariff order for electricity distribution companies which took effect on January 1, 2021.

“On the contrary, the tariff for customers on service bands D & E (customers being served less than an average of 12hrs of supply per day over a period of one month) remains frozen and subsidised in line with the policy direction of the FG.

“In compliance with the provisions of the EPSR Act and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 per kWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation & movement in forex.

The commission, therefore, asked the media to “retract their earlier publications misinforming electricity consumers nationwide about a purported 50% increase in electricity tariffs.

“The commission remains committed to protecting electricity consumers from failure to deliver on committed service levels under the service-based tariff regime.

“Any customer that has been impacted by any rate increases beyond the above provision of the tariff order should report to the commission,” it added.

Calming frayed nerves

In a move to calm outrage on this, the Federal Government quickly embargoed the implementation of fresh electricity tariff hike by DisCos for the next three weeks.

Minister of Power, Mamman, who stated this, maintained that he had directed NERC to inform all DisCos to revert to tariffs that were applicable in Dec. 2020 till the end of January.

Speaking through a statement by Mr Aaron Artimas, his Senior Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Mamman declared that the reversal to the old tariff was to promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the labour centres (through the joint ad-hoc committee).

“I have directed NERC to inform all DISCOs that they should revert to the tariffs that were applicable in December 2020 until the end of January 2021 when the FGN and labour committee work will be concluded.

“This will allow for the outcome of all resolutions from the committee to be implemented together,” he said.

The minister spoke against the backdrop of the report that electricity tariff had been increased by 50 per cent.

“I would like to affirm that these reports are inaccurate and false. It is unfortunate that these reports have led to confusion with the public.

“On the contrary, government continues to fully subsidise 55 per cent of on-grid consumers in bands D and E and maintain the lifeline tariff for the poor and underprivileged.

