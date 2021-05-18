Tariff: Minister dismisses hike, reassures consumers

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has dismissed rumours of a major hike in electricity tariff, clarifying that there is no plan to significantly raise tariff.

In a statement in Abuja, the minister said instead of significant hike in electricity tariff, Nigerians should expect an increased efficiency in the sector to reduce tariffs, while managing headwinds from foreign exchange and inflation.

The clarification came amidst reports of possible major increase in the price of electricity that has dominated the public space.

Mamman explained that the order issued by NERC on April 26, 2021, titled: “Notice of Minor and Extraordinary Review of Tariffs for Electricity Transmission and Distribution Companies” was a routine procedure.

He said the review planned by NERC is in accordance with Section 76 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.

According to him, “the tariff for customers on service bands D & E (customers being served less than an average of 12 hours of supply per day over a period of one month) remains subsidised in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government

