Tariff: Nigerian importers justify interest in neighbouring ports

High cost of doing business, container deposit and agency fees at Lagos seaports have continued to affect imports and exports, forcing Nigeria-bound cargoes to flood neighbouring countries.

The President of Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL), Rev. Jonathan Nicole, said in Lagos that neighbouring ports were attracting Nigerian shippers with low costs.

He urged government to check the constant review of import rates as consignments were now being taken to other countries, which have cheaper rates. Nicole said that the cost of doing business in the country had gone overboard, adding that importers had no problems with goods coming from Europe, but with the local challenges such as high cost oclearing goods.

The president noted that such move would not lead to progress as Nigerian ports was termed to be excessively expensive in the West African region. Nicole stressed the need for government to change the import policy to encourage shippers, noting that government was putting all their eggs in one basket of export due to its decision to make the country less import-dependent.

According to him, most shippers were bankrupt due to loans from banks, adding that the Nigerian environment was not friendly with shippers. Nicole said: “As regards trade balance, if we are bringing imports from one country, for instance, Germany, they will also want to export their own goods, so that there will be balance in trade.

“If we are saying that Nigeria cannot depend on importation and we are taking our goods to Germany, they will reject our goods and that is what we are going through now. “A lot of countries rejecting our exports is not just due to high chemicals in our products, but lack of trade balance is also a factor.

“Instead of spending three to five million naira to clear your goods, which is enough to bring in another goods, you go to other countries to do your business. “Government do not give us palliatives and we are talking about container deposit, shipping lines and agencies fees, all these things are in contention in the court and it is taking the court eight years now to adjudicate this matter.

So, is this how we should continue to trade? “We are just feeling unprotected, no palliatives, no incentives, demurrage are in contention, when there are public holidays we pay, likewise on Sundays there are no jobs, we pay, the bills are just too much.”

Also, he added that shipping lines presently did not have containers to import goods to west coast, advising the economic regulator to do the needful as shippers had been neglected with the many bills they pay for importation.

The SAL president who also lamented payment being made in hard currency to shipping lines in Nigeria, explains that that the shipping companies did not allow them to make freight charges in naira in their countries.

Recall that some manufacturers of goods transiting Nigerian border to other neigh- bouring countries in West Africa were recently asked to pay N30 billion ($60 million) before they could be allowed to enter Benin Republic. The surcharge affected 3,700 trucks laden with consumable goods as each truck was compelled to pay CFA9 million ($16,285).

Mostly affected were local manufacturers in the food, beverage and tobacco sectors. The manufacturing goods are expected to pass through Seme Border to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

