Tariff: Vessel import drops to N358.2bn in 2 years

Vessel importation into Nigeria has dropped by $597.1 million or 78.2 per cent within two years due to high tariffs and lack of foreign exchange at the official window. Findings by New Telegraph indicated that the country imported $764.38 million vessels of various types in 2019. However, the import contracted to $167.38 million or 21.8 per cent in Q4 of 2021. It was revealed that the country spent $1.21 billion to bring 89 types ships, boats and floating structure between 2019 and 2021. According to the International Trade Statistics (ITS), the country imported $764.39 million worth of vessels from South Korea, China, Russia, United States, The Netherlands, France and Spain in 2019 alone. However, it noted that the imports were reduced to $271.72 million in 2020 and $167.38 million in 2021.

Findings from the Nigerian Content Development Management Board (NCDMB) revealed that the vessels were imported into the country in categories. The vessels being utilised in the country include the Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Line Handling Tug (LHT), Anchor Handling Tug (AHT) and Crew Boats (CB). The board added that top five vessels in projected demand include Various Barges (VB), Tug Boats (TB), Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Jack-up barges (JUB) and Crew Boats (CB), Water Bus (WB) and Support Vessel (SUV). It would be recalled that the Executive Secretary of the Nige-rian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, had explained to Nigerian ship owners that top five vessels that would be demanded between 2019 and 2023 were tugboats, security patrol vessels, jargon barges and crew boats.

He noted that the ships accounted for 66 per cent of marine vessel requirements, saying that crew boats, security vessels, guiding support vessels account for 49 per cent of vessels that will be in demand till 2023. He explained: “Accommodation vessels, supply vessels, anchor handling truck vessels, tug boats, barges, will account for 23 per cent of the demand in the oil and gas industry. “In the next five years, the industry spend on tugboats and other vessels is projected to be $1.6 billion or 51 per cent of total spend, and the annual spend is projected to be $641 million over 519 marine contracts in Nigeria between 2019 and 2023.”

Worried by high tariff charged on imported vehicles, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) got approval from the Federal Government to enable indigenous stakeholders to import brand new vessels at zero import duty. Director-General of the Agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that importers of a brand new vessel would end up paying zero duty. He said: “We try to introduce zero duty on new vessels so that we can encourage indigenous ship owners to procure brand new vessels, so that we will no longer be having experience of ready-take vessels in our own waters causing accidents and havoc here and there; many times they are abandoned and turned to be a wreck.”

