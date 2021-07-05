Metro & Crime

Task force arrests 71 miscreants, 227 motorcycles

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit arrested 71 suspected miscreants during a raid of black spots in Oshodi.

 

The task force also impounded 227 motorcycles from riders plying prohibited routes. It was learnt that the raid was in line with the directives of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to rid Oshodi of traffic robbers and miscreants who harass and dispossess motorists and commuters of their belongings.

 

The agency’s team, led by its Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, raided Oshodi-Oke, Oshodi Under Bridge, Toyota, Fatai Atere, etc where many former convicts, drug addicts and peddlers were arrested between 5am and 6am. At the task force’s headquarters at Oshodi, Jejeloye personally screened the suspects before releasing five of them.

 

Some of the motorists and passers-by, who witnessed the arrest of the miscreants, commended the task force. Some of the suspects are Solomon Ebenezer (29), Toyin Shoboyejo (29), Chidebere Peter (29) and Demola Olowe aka FGN, all former convicts. In a related development, the task force impounded 227 motorcycles for plying restricted routes.

 

The bikes were impounded at Ikeja Along, Ogba, Alaguntan, Abule-Egba, Command, Gate and Ayobo. Jejeloye vowed that the task force would intensify efforts to complement the command to rid the state of criminals.

 

He added that the task force would also continue the clampdown on motorcycles plying prohibited routes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fresh cultists’ clash claims two lives in A’Ibom community

Posted on Author Chidi Tony, Uyo

Fresh cults clash between the outlawed ‘De Balm’ and ‘Iceland’ confraternities on Sunday claimed  two lives in Inen Ikot Eteye village in OrukAnam Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.   It was learnt that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, was bloody as members of De Balm cult group caught another […]
Metro & Crime

Odumboni named LAWMA MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said in a statement on Monday that the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile […]
Metro & Crime

I will come after you, Umahi tells cultists

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Sunday vowed to go after cultists in the state. There have been cult clashes with lives lost in the past one week in the state since two rival cult groups engaged in supremacy battle.   Umahi, who was speaking at a Special Thanksgiving on Sunday, vowed to go after all the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica