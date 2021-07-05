Task force arrests 71 miscreants, 227 motorcycles

Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit arrested 71 suspected miscreants during a raid of black spots in Oshodi.

The task force also impounded 227 motorcycles from riders plying prohibited routes. It was learnt that the raid was in line with the directives of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to rid Oshodi of traffic robbers and miscreants who harass and dispossess motorists and commuters of their belongings.

The agency’s team, led by its Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, raided Oshodi-Oke, Oshodi Under Bridge, Toyota, Fatai Atere, etc where many former convicts, drug addicts and peddlers were arrested between 5am and 6am. At the task force’s headquarters at Oshodi, Jejeloye personally screened the suspects before releasing five of them.

Some of the motorists and passers-by, who witnessed the arrest of the miscreants, commended the task force. Some of the suspects are Solomon Ebenezer (29), Toyin Shoboyejo (29), Chidebere Peter (29) and Demola Olowe aka FGN, all former convicts. In a related development, the task force impounded 227 motorcycles for plying restricted routes.

The bikes were impounded at Ikeja Along, Ogba, Alaguntan, Abule-Egba, Command, Gate and Ayobo. Jejeloye vowed that the task force would intensify efforts to complement the command to rid the state of criminals.

He added that the task force would also continue the clampdown on motorcycles plying prohibited routes.

