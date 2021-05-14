Task Force clears shanties, dislodges occupants at Iganmu

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) yesterday cleared shanties, abandoned vehicles and other unauthorised occupants under the Iganmu bridge. The exercise came at the end of the 72-hour ultimatum given to the owners of the shanties, abandoned vehicles and others occupying under the bridge. The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that Lagos State government would put Iganmu Under-bridge to good use immediately. The agency had on Monday served the occupants and owners of abandoned vehicles in the area a three-day notice to remove kiosks, shanties and abandoned vehicles from the area.

Jejeloye said Governor Baba jide Sanwo-Olu visited the area in company with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and that it was agreed that the place should be put to use as part of efforts to finding lasting solutions to the traffic jam in Apapa.

The chairman explained that the occupants of the Iganmu Under- bridge were informed to leave the area six months ago before they were eventually served a 72- hour removal notice on Monday. He noted that relevant government agencies including the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) and security agencies had been mandated to take possession of the area for cleaning up and managing the area. Jejeloye added that the clearing of the place and dislodgement of squatters would bring to an end the incessant traffic robberies, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental nuisance and selling of hard drugs prevalent in the area. He said: “The state government would sustain this place. All those illegal activities and this area serving as hideouts for criminals would no longer be allowed.”

Like this: Like Loading...