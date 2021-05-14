Metro & Crime

Task Force clears shanties, dislodges occupants at Iganmu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) yesterday cleared shanties, abandoned vehicles and other unauthorised occupants under the Iganmu bridge. The exercise came at the end of the 72-hour ultimatum given to the owners of the shanties, abandoned vehicles and others occupying under the bridge. The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, disclosed that Lagos State government would put Iganmu Under-bridge to good use immediately. The agency had on Monday served the occupants and owners of abandoned vehicles in the area a three-day notice to remove kiosks, shanties and abandoned vehicles from the area.

Jejeloye said Governor Baba jide Sanwo-Olu visited the area in company with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and that it was agreed that the place should be put to use as part of efforts to finding lasting solutions to the traffic jam in Apapa.

The chairman explained that the occupants of the Iganmu Under- bridge were informed to leave the area six months ago before they were eventually served a 72- hour removal notice on Monday. He noted that relevant government agencies including the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) and security agencies had been mandated to take possession of the area for cleaning up and managing the area. Jejeloye added that the clearing of the place and dislodgement of squatters would bring to an end the incessant traffic robberies, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental nuisance and selling of hard drugs prevalent in the area. He said: “The state government would sustain this place. All those illegal activities and this area serving as hideouts for criminals would no longer be allowed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six killed over N100 market levy in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

At least six people have been killed over the crisis generated by the N100 development levy for the Ughelli Main Market in Delta State.   This occurred as gunmen unleashed terror on residents of Freshville Estate at Okuokoko in Okpe Local Government Area and killed one person. Four people were earlier killed over which faction […]
Metro & Crime

Lawmaker kills armed robber, injures others in Sokoto

Posted on Author Reporter

  House of Representatives member, Abdullahi Balarabe Salame has disclosed that he killed one of the Gunmen that stormed his home, on Friday midnight. They attacked his residence in the Bado area of Sokoto around 3am. Salame, who represents Gwadabawa/Illela federal constituency, disclosed that he killed one of the assailants. “I was attacked in my house […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante group can operate in other states not Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday again, brushed aside the claim by the Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that its floated vigilante outfit, said to be embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) is functional in Benue and 35 other states of the federation. The governor unmistakably said the group is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica