Task force gives Lekki illegal structures’ owners quit notice

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) has issued a three-day removal notice to all owners of makeshift structures, shanties, kiosks and vehicles at Maroko and on Lekki Coastal Road, Lekki.

The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led his team to issue the removal notices, said the order became necessary for the construction of the Lekki Coastal Road, which serves as an alternative route to the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The spokesman for the task force, Mr. Femi Moliki, said in a statement yesterday that the road, which leads to Lekki Free Zone, was dotted by illegal structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles, containers and trading activities.

Also, Jejeloye said the road had been taken over by mechanics, block makers, bamboo and wood sellers, shanties and other illegal occupiers, hampering road construction in the area.

The chairman said at the expiration of the removal notice on Thursday, the task force officials would remove all structures, shanties, abandoned vehicles and materials in the area.

He said: “The removal of shanties and criminals’ hideouts at Marwa Waterside area will help reduce traffic robberies and other criminal activities on the Lekki/ Ajah corridor, particularly at Jakande Roundabout.”

Addressing the occupants of the area in clusters, before the task force officials pasted the notice, Jejeloye implored them to heed the warning as anyone found on the road at the expiration of the notice would be made to face justice.

In December 2019, the state government removed all the illegal structures on the Lekki Coastal Road to pave way for the construction of the road

Like this: Like Loading...