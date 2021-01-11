Task force impounds 100 motorcycles in Lagos

…riders’ influx poses security risks –Chairman

Lagos State Task Force on the Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has impounded 100 motorcycles for plying restricted routes. The motorcycles were impounded at the Navy Town, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town areas of the state.

The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the enforcement team, said the raid was carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcyclists in the state.

He said: “The discouraging high statistics of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

“Apart from criminals using these motorcycles as means to escape after criminal activities, the influx into the state of these illegal motorcyclists without any traceable address and valid means of identification remains a huge security and safety threat to residents.

“In accordance with the law, every motorcycle operator must wear a crash helmet, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/ road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger, pregnant woman, an adult with baby or child below 12 years, not install any musical gadget, must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have his motorcycle registered with the government.”

Like this: Like Loading...