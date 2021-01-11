Metro & Crime

Task force impounds 100 motorcycles in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…riders’ influx poses security risks –Chairman

 

Lagos State Task Force on the Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has impounded 100 motorcycles for plying restricted routes. The motorcycles were impounded at the Navy Town, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town areas of the state.

 

The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the enforcement team, said the raid was carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcyclists in the state.

 

He said: “The discouraging high statistics of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

 

“Apart from criminals using these motorcycles as means to escape after criminal activities, the influx into the state of these illegal motorcyclists without any traceable address and valid means of identification remains a huge security and safety threat to residents.

 

“In accordance with the law, every motorcycle operator must wear a crash helmet, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/ road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger, pregnant woman, an adult with baby or child below 12 years, not install any musical gadget, must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have his motorcycle registered with the government.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers finally release former ambassador, Felix Oboro

Posted on Author  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

*Family allegedly pays N11m ransom Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, at the weekend regained his freedom after spending 23 days with kidnappers following an alleged payment of N11 million ransom by members of his family.   Ambassador Felix Oboro, 75, who was a one- time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), a […]
Metro & Crime

Group to Gen Lekwot: Your comments on military unfair

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The statement credited to a retired senior Army officer and elder statesman, Major General Zamani Lekwot, has been described by the coalition of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP),as an unfair assessment of the efforts being made by the military to contain crises in the troubled area. General Lekwot (rtd), who was once military governor of […]
Metro & Crime

Teacher in court for allegedly defiling 4-year-old pupil

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 38-year-old teacher, Ifeanyichukwu Nwasike, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his four year-old pupil.   The police charged Nwasike, who resides at No.13 Mofowoku St., Akoka Lagos with defilement. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence. The prosecution counsel, ASP Nurudeen Thomas, told the court that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica