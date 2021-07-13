Task force impounds 105 motorcycles in Lagos

Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offence Unit yesterday impounded about 105 commercial motorcycles for flouting traffic laws. The raid was carried out at Second Rainbow and Toyota bus stops on Apapa- Oshodi Expressway.

The task force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, told the New Telegraph that the enforcement became imperative following the flagrant abuse of the traffic laws by motorcyclists.

Jejeloye said the motorcyclists plied all the roads and bridges prohibited by the law, adding that the agency would continue to ensure full enforcement of the law to check needless crimes and gridlock as a result of lawlessness.

The chairman added that the enforcement was mainly on those who plied the restricted routes.

He said: “The Strike Squad today carried out a massive raid on okada riders at Second Rainbow and Toyota bus stops on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway. A total of 105 bikes were impounded in the process. A total of 201 bikes were also impounded last week.”

