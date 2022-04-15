News Top Stories

Task Force Invasion: Drama in Abuja as criminals abandon children, wives

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

A mild drama played out yesterday in Abuja, when suspected criminals abandoned their wives and children and scampered for safety, after their deadly colonies were invaded by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Task Force. The Task Force said the colonies have been very notorious, as criminal elements reportedly migrate from there to rob residents and motorists around the Central Business District and Wuse Zone 3 axis.

The suspects, on sighting the Task Force quickly scaled all available barriers in the bush, located in the undeveloped plots of land, leaving behind their little children and some weak women, also suspected to their wives. However, about 20 of the suspects were arrested and handed over to the Wuse Divisional Police Headquarters. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the operation alongside Heads of the Military, Police and Paramilitary components of the Task Force, said the criminal colonies have remained a source of concern to the Administration.

Attah, who also noted that the criminal activities in the areas are thriving, because the owners of the undeveloped plots of land have left them fallow for over two decades. He disclosed that the minister having made passionate appeals to the owners of land to come and develop it, may have no other option than to revoke them. “What we are seeing here today is very bad for the city.

We have cleared these places around September 2021, but the place has been rebuilt because owners of the undeveloped plots have left it fallow for about two to three decades now. “FCT Minister has called upon them to come and develop these lands, but have not come. The FCTA may have no other option than to think of revoking the plots.” Also speaking, Deputy Director, Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, lamented that government has been spending a lot of money mobilising human resources for the clean-up of the undeveloped plots.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Obasanjo, Gani Adams reconcile, plan to work together

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Olufemi Adediran

No quarrel, no reconciliation, says OBJ Former President Olesegun Obasanjo and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, yesterday reconciled from their long thrust of differences with assurances to forge a common front. In a terse statement issued by the spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the two Yoruba leaders were reconciled at […]
News

Buhari: Why arms, ammunition keep flowing into Nigeria despite border closure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the instability in Libya was responsible for the inflow on arms and ammunition into the country despite the closure of the borders for over one year. According to him, the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the Sahel region of African continent won’t stop until Libya is fixed. The President […]
News

Governor Emmanuel receives economic reconstruction committee’s report, sets implementation committee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has received report of the state’s post COVID-19 economic reconstruction committee.     The post COVID-19 economic reconstruction committee chaired by Professor Akpan Ekpo, was set up a month ago by the governor, to recommend how the state can build a viable economy post coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica