Metro & Crime

Task Force organises Sallah luncheon for troops in Monguno

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force, Monguno in Borno State were yesterday hosted to a luncheon to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

 

Speaking at the cer- emony at the Kinnasara Cantonment in Monguno, the Commander of the sector, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, lauded the troops for the performance and successes recorded in the ongoing “Operation Lake Sanity” and “Operation Desert Sanity”.

 

Mutkut urged them to increase the tempo of onslaughts for more successes in the fight against insurgency. Mutkut, who read the message of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya to the troops, lauded the support from the COAS and the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East Operation, Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, to the sector in the fight against insurgency.

 

He reiterated the commitment of the sector to its assigned task and urged the troops to continue to remain disciplined and loyal to constituted authorities.

 

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Vice Chairman of Monguno LGA, Mallam Sanda Ahmodu; District Head of Monguno, Baba-Zanna Bulama and members of civilian Joint Task Force in the area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Truck kills 5 pupils in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

… mob lynches driver, assistant A tanker yesterday crushed five school children to death at Oshiri in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The victims were pupils of St Michaels Schools, Oshiri. The accident occurred at Onu Nworie Egu Oshiri while the water tanker was said to belong to C-Sagas Project Nigeria Limited. The […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab man who killed wife with acid in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested a man, Okon-Abasi Etim Okon, who reportedly poured acid on his wife leading to her death. Okon, a native of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, was alleged to have on September 10, 2020, poured acid on his wife, Margaret, while […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits attack commercial vehicle, kill 3 passengers in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaduna State Government has said three passengers were killed by suspected bandits around Yakowa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday. The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,c in a statement Saturday night in Kaduna. Aruwan said security agencies reported the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica