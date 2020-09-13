Task Force: Oyo recovers 1,052 indigenes from traffickers

Metro & Crime

Following the report of recovery of 1,052 of Oyo State indigenes, consisting of 782 females and 270 males from Oyo town, Saki, Iseyin and Ibadan from forced labour, child labour, domestic servitude and sexual exploitation, the Oyo State government has inaugurated a Task Force team aimed at stamping out child trafficking in the Pace Setter state.
Disclosing this Sunday in Ibadan, the state capital, was the the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli, while commending Governor Seyi Makinde on what she called ‘giant developmental projects’ embarked upon since his assumption of office.
The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, had assured the people of the state that the scourge of human trafficking would soon be a thing of the past with the inauguration of a special taskforce team to stamp out the act.
While inaugurating the Task Force, the governor said the menace of human trafficking was one of the major consequences of poverty and the state was doing all possible to make residents have a good living standard.
He said all the policies and programmes of the state’s administration were measured towards empowering youths through gainful engagement in the state’s agro-allied industry and other economic prospects engendered by the conducive business environment in Oyo State.
Olaniyan on behalf of his boss charged the Tadk Force to begin work immediately and deal decisively with anybody found culpable in what he called the ‘heinous act’ against fellow humans.

