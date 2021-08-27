Taskforce nabs traffic robber in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) have arrested a traffic robbery suspect in Brewery/Ijora area of the State. Also, owners of structures and kiosks in Owode road set – back have been served a three-day removal notice.

The robbery suspect, Ibrahim Ganiyu (28), alias Temitomi, was arrested around 5: 00 a.m. in Brewery/Ijora area of the State, while another suspect, Akpan is at large. The Agency spokespersons, Femi Moliki in a statement yesterday said Ganiyu, who along with an accomplice, named Akpan was trying to dispossess a lady of her hand bag and mobile phone when operatives of the Taskforce heading to Apapa sighted them. Moliki said the shout for help by the lady drew the attention of the police team. Their arrival at the scene foiled the robbery thus making the two robbers to flee the scene on their motor bike.

“After a chase, the operatives arrested Ganiyu while Akpan abandoned a TVS motor cycle with registration number AAA 535 QK and escaped.” During interrogation, Ganiyu confessed that they were trying to collect the lady’s phone and bag before she shouted for help. He noted that they rob early in the morning and at night. The robbers claimed that they always rob in traffic and in bus stops around Costain, Mushin, Ijora and Eko Bridge, adding that, apart from his gang, some other teams come from Safejo and Alaba to rob in the area. The Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye has said that the suspect would be transferred to the State Command for further investigation. Recovered from the suspect are a motor bike and a long dagger. Meanwhile The Taskforce has served owners of structures and kiosks on road set back in Idera Bus Stop, Owode to remove them in three days.

