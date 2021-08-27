Metro & Crime

Taskforce nabs traffic robber in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) have arrested a traffic robbery suspect in Brewery/Ijora area of the State. Also, owners of structures and kiosks in Owode road set – back have been served a three-day removal notice.

The robbery suspect, Ibrahim Ganiyu (28), alias Temitomi, was arrested around 5: 00 a.m. in Brewery/Ijora area of the State, while another suspect, Akpan is at large. The Agency spokespersons, Femi Moliki in a statement yesterday said Ganiyu, who along with an accomplice, named Akpan was trying to dispossess a lady of her hand bag and mobile phone when operatives of the Taskforce heading to Apapa sighted them. Moliki said the shout for help by the lady drew the attention of the police team. Their arrival at the scene foiled the robbery thus making the two robbers to flee the scene on their motor bike.

“After a chase, the operatives arrested Ganiyu while Akpan abandoned a TVS motor cycle with registration number AAA 535 QK and escaped.” During interrogation, Ganiyu confessed that they were trying to collect the lady’s phone and bag before she shouted for help. He noted that they rob early in the morning and at night. The robbers claimed that they always rob in traffic and in bus stops around Costain, Mushin, Ijora and Eko Bridge, adding that, apart from his gang, some other teams come from Safejo and Alaba to rob in the area. The Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye has said that the suspect would be transferred to the State Command for further investigation. Recovered from the suspect are a motor bike and a long dagger. Meanwhile The Taskforce has served owners of structures and kiosks on road set back in Idera Bus Stop, Owode to remove them in three days.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Bayelsa charges teachers/ parents to take responsibility

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

As schools resume on Wednesday, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has charged teachers, parents and students to take responsibility to avoid further spread of the coronavirus disease. Inugurating a special committee monitoring committee on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state capital, to ensure the safe reopening of schools across the state, the governor said that the […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two suspected armed robbers, recover pistol, live ammunition

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Jimoh Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two suspected armed robbers at the Akowonjo area of Lagos State. The suspects, who were identified as Samuel Akabueze (31) and Valentine Obasi (37), were both arrested during a surveillance patrol as part of proactive strategies for crime prevention and control around suspected flashpoints. […]
Metro & Crime

UI Convocation: Your plans to break ASUU has failed, Ibadan zone tells Olayinka

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Ibadan zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (comprising the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Osun State University and Kwara State University) Thursday described the resolve of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka to conduct the 2020 Convocation and Foundation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica