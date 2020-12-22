Taskforce, Okada riders clash in Lagos

*10 arrested, 96 bikes seized

Ten people have been arrested for attacking the men of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Taskforce) during an enforcement of the State’s traffic laws on Tuesday.

The suspects were picked up in the commotion that broke out in Ojodu and Obanikoro during the enforcement carried out by the Taskforce in several areas in Lagos.

No fewer than 96 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, operating on highways and in other restricted routes in the metropolis, were impounded in Tuesday’s operation.

Also, four motorists driving against the traffic were arrested by the Anti-One Way team of the Taskforce.

It was gathered that some hoodlums teamed up with Okada riders around Ojodu Grammar School to resist the move by the Taskforce to take away motorcycles seized during the enforcement.

As the hoodlums, armed with iron rods and broken bottles, approached the Taskforce operatives, the policemen, led by the Taskforce Chairman, Shola Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police (SP), repelled the attack, and dispersed the mobsters.

Passers-by and residents scampered for safety, as the Taskforce operatives chased the hoodlums. Five suspects were arrested.

There was tension in the area for several minutes, before normalcy returned. The Taskforce officers remained in the area for hours in a bid to ensure there was no reprisal on residents.

Also at Obanikoro, Okada riders, on sighting the enforcement team, pelted the Taskforce officers with stones. The policemen arrested four persons who took part in the attack. One person was arrested in Ojota.

