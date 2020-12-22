Metro & Crime

Taskforce, Okada riders clash in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*10 arrested, 96 bikes seized

Ten people have been arrested for attacking the men of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Taskforce) during an enforcement of the State’s traffic laws on Tuesday.
The suspects were picked up in the commotion that broke out in Ojodu and Obanikoro during the enforcement carried out by the Taskforce in several areas in Lagos.
No fewer than 96 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, operating on highways and in other restricted routes in the metropolis, were impounded in Tuesday’s operation.
Also, four motorists driving against the traffic were arrested by the Anti-One Way team of the Taskforce.
It was gathered that some hoodlums teamed up with Okada riders around Ojodu Grammar School to resist the move by the Taskforce to take away motorcycles seized during the enforcement.
As the hoodlums, armed with iron rods and broken bottles, approached the Taskforce operatives, the policemen, led by the Taskforce Chairman, Shola Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police (SP), repelled the attack, and dispersed the mobsters.
Passers-by and residents scampered for safety, as the Taskforce operatives chased the hoodlums. Five suspects were arrested.
There was tension in the area for several minutes, before normalcy returned. The Taskforce officers remained in the area for hours in a bid to ensure there was no reprisal on residents.
Also at Obanikoro, Okada riders, on sighting the enforcement team, pelted the Taskforce officers with stones. The policemen arrested four persons who took part in the attack. One person was arrested in Ojota.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… Saves N672m from fictitious monthly salaries   Following its screening exercise and to ensure it meets up with the payment of salaries, Niger State government has discovered over N672 million diverted for monthly payment of 11,000  ghost workers The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil […]
Metro & Crime

Man disguises as Briton to swindle Asian women…acquires house, cars with proceeds

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…acquires house, cars with proceeds Operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a 35 year-old man, Ugochukwu Ezerim over internet fraud. The suspect, who was arrested recently at Oke-Aro area of Ogun State after several months of surveillance, was said to have defrauded many foreign nationals of hard […]
Metro & Crime

Troops rescue five kidnapped expatriates in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani AbujA

    Military yesterday said five expatriates earlier kidnapped by suspected militants within the Yellow Island general area in Rivers State had been rescued. The foreign nationals were abducted on May 9 onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: