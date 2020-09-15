Metro & Crime

Taskforce on Counterfeiting intercepts  53.3kg of illicit drugs in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Task Force on Illicit Drugs and Counterfeit has intercepted drugs suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 53.3kg.
This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner of Health,  Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, during the handing over of the intercepted substances to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
He further said that the task force has also intercepted fake and counterfeit drugs meant for distribution across the state.
The commissioner was represented by the Chairman of the task force, Pharmacist Ghali Sule during the handing over of the intercepted items to the NDLEA.
Receiving the substances, the state NDLEA Commandant, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, thanked the Ministry of Health for it’s support and cooperation with the Agency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hushpuppi faces 20-year sentence in US prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States Department for Justice has said Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi, is facing a 20-year maximum sentence in prison. Hushpuppi and his friend Olakekan Jacob known as Woodberry were extradited to the United States after they were apprehended by the Dubai Police. He is facing criminal charges for conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions […]
Metro & Crime

One feared killed in hotel robbery incident in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

At least one person was feared killed following a robbery incident which occurred at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Sunday night. According to an eyewitness account, the unidentified man that was reportedly killed was a middle aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located along Sultan Road, […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC files charges against 2 lawyers for rigging NBA election

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dragged two lawyers to the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly rigging the 2018 national elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which brought in the incumbent President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN). In the 14-count charge marked FHC/L/118c/2020, the anti-graft agency accused the two lawyers; Sarah […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: