Taskforce on Counterfeiting intercepts  53.3kg of illicit drugs in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Task Force on Illicit Drugs and Counterfeit has intercepted drugs suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 53.3kg.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, during the handing over of the intercepted substances to the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He further said that the task force has also intercepted fake and counterfeit drugs meant for distribution across the state.

The commissioner was represented by the Chairman of the task force, Pharmacist Ghali Sule during the handing over of the intercepted items to the NDLEA.

Receiving the substances, the state NDLEA Commandant, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, thanked the Ministry of Health for it’s support and cooperation with the Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...