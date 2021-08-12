News

Taskforce to arraign 30 over obstruction on Lekki coastal road

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit yesterday said it would arraign 30 persons arrested for re – building kiosks and shanties at Marwa ghetto few days after the agency cleared the area to serve as alternate road to Lekki – Epe Expressway. New Telegraph gathered that the 30 persons were arrested on Wednesday when a team led by the Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye inspected the stretch of road, which his agency spent two days to clear for motorists to use in order to decongest the Lekki – Epe Expressway.

It was learnt that the arrested persons were the owners of shanties who grouped and re – built shanties earlier removed by officers of the agency on the road. Speaking on the arrest, CSP jejeloye, who expressed shock at the level of shanties in the area, stated that government would arraign the illegal occupants to serve as deterrent to others.

“Government has been very lenient with them. We were here days before notices were served for them to understand the need to move away from this road. Days after that, I was here to serve them 3 – day removal notice. We came the fifth day and we still allowed them to move their belongings before we removed all the shanties.

