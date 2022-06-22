News

Taskforce to crush 250 power bikes

Posted on

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offence Unit on Tuesday said that it has impounded 250 power bikes in its bid to enforce the ban on the activities in six local government areas and nine local council development areas of the state. Speaking in the development, the Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said that power bikes and dispatch bikes whose capacity are above the required standard were confiscated for either driving against traffic (one-way), conveying of passengers on dispatch bikes and riding on the BRT corridor of the state.

He said the 250 bikes seized by the agency, would be crushed over the weekend at the Taskforce crushing site in Alausa. Jejeloye hinted that even though the ban focuses mainly on commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada, the State Transport Sector Reform Laws prohibit any bike of any capacity from riding one-way.

He said: “Riding a power bike doesn’t make you immune to traffic laws of the state especially when it has to do with riding against traffic on one-way which is highly dangerous to road users and even pedestrians. Any motorbike violating the State traffic laws will be met with the same level of punishment as the Okada of lower capacity.” The Chairman stated that dispatch riders who seize the opportunity of the absence of Okada on the highways to transport commuters on their dispatch bikes would also have their bikes impounded. “We have made a series of arrests of dispatch bikes whose riders either convey passengers even with the delivery box still mounted on the bike or sometimes disassemble the box and convey the passengers with the bikes. Unfortunately, some of the owners of these bikes do not know that their bikes have been confiscated because the riders usually abandon the bikes once apprehended by our officers,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

