Tasking journalists on digital media technology in 21st century

The word “media” means so many things in this 21st century, it varies from mass media to news media, and traditional media to the diverse emerging forms of digital media. Before the advent of the digital age, the most popular forms of media were what we now call analog or traditional media: radio, newspapers, magazines, billboards, journals, and the likes. Since then, technological revolution has brought with it, many new types of media that now play a major role in disseminating information and entertainment to populations around the world. Infact, digital media has taken over almost every aspect of media practice.

Succinctly put, Digital Media is a blend of technology and content. However, building digital media products require teams of professionals with diverse skills, including technical skills, artistic skills, analytical and production coordination skills. All of these skills need to be balanced on a team, with all team members focused on creating the best user experience. Digital media products can be found in diverse range such as in eCommerce, Games (console, online and mobile), websites and mobile applications, animation, social media, video, augmented reality, virtual reality, data visualisations, Interactive storytelling and many more.

However, the benefits of digital media cannot be over emphasised, according to World Economic Forum, digital media has enhanced information sharing across the world, giving people much greater access to facts, figures, statistics, and allowing information to circulate much faster. This not only enables people to respond in real time as events unfold, but also helps to expose political corruption and unfair business practices. In addition, digitization of content and data, as well as new digital communication technologies, have opened up wider range of opportunities for where, when, how and by whom work gets done.

This is however changing the nature of the employment relationship. Many jobs now can be done anywhere, at any time, facilitated by the availability of digital data, high speed internet, and better messaging, audio and video technology.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the way society consumes news and content has changed dramatically in the last decade. Never in human history have we been more connected, a testament to the advantages of a new, exciting digital age. The Internet allows people to connect with themselves all over the world in a matter of seconds; smartphones are supercomputers with high-definition video capabilities in our pockets. Journalists no longer need to wait until the papers print to get eyes on their reporting, instead utilizing the ability to instantly write, record and distribute. With this development, a modern journalist must be able to communicate effectively in the digital age, over the last two decades, technology has sparked seismic shifts in journalism.

Three main developments have evolved: the internet, mobile devices and social media. Together, they’ve changed the accessibility, creation and delivery of journalism. Today, both adults and the youths connect to the internet and social media through a digital device.

Their extensive use makes it easy to forget that these technologies are relatively new to our daily lives, hence journalists need as much proficiency in digital media as they do in the foundations of journalism. Media practitioners must continue to develop their Interviewing skills to meet up with modern practices, as it is one of the most vital journalism skills. It helps journalists develop trustworthy, accurate and impactful storytelling. Also, modern day journalists need skills to Identify, observe, gather, assess, record and share relevant information.

He must report with empathy and compassion, conduct thorough journalistic research and evaluate information appropriate to their media. Writing is another foundational journalism skill which Journalists must develop, he must master written communication for all media types, from text stories and podcast scripts to photo captions and social media posts.

Journalism skills related to writing include: understanding the principles of grammar and punctuation. Journalists should also know how to write clearly, simplify complex information and adhere to a style guide. The public’s growing preference for digital media means that digital journalism skills are now imperative. Journalists must be able to strategically use digital storytelling tools to connect with audiences on various platforms. This means thinking critically and creatively about the best forms of media to serve the target audience. Such skills include: Live streaming video on Twitter from a mobile device, transforming a data spreadsheet into a responsive visualization for a website, Shooting and editing video into a series of GIFs.

More often than not, today’s journalists must use mobile devices to connect with the public. To do so, they need the mobile journalism skills to take and edit photos, record and edit audio and video, report in real-time on social or traditional news channels. Content editing is however a necessary skill as Journalists should know how to critically evaluate their works and that of others. Copyediting is a necessary step in creating excellent journalism as it ensures accuracy and fairness. With the widespread consumption of social media as the third most common source of digital news among young and old today.

Journalists must be able to connect with audiences on these popular platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, LinkedIn and many more. However, their reports must be in real-time on the various social platforms. This involves critical and creative thinking about the most appropriate media for each platform. Summarily, a modern journalist must contextualize today’s digital journalism in the broader best ideals of journalism, apply programming languages to facilitate digital storytelling, demonstrate foundational skills in photography, video, design and audio. In addition, the journalist must understand and make meaning of data for news and public interest stories as well as report stories in real- time via social media. He must also build his own brand as a journalist and develop, research and execute a major journalism project.

On the other hand, government at the centre must come up with enabling laws that will provide cheaper and if not free data services to subscribers. There is need for government organizations to design advanced processes for data management that will be able to capture and process overwhelming amounts of data, and store it in a way that will meet up with the demand of digital media. Governments at all levels need to empower and equip their workforce to fit into the modern trend of digital media.

In Ogun State, the Dapo Abiodun led administration through its Bureau of Information Technology by engaging its workforce on different baseline assessments and International certification programmes to keep them abreast of latest trends. The Head of Service, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro also recently declared opened a two- day training programme for Information Officers with the theme; “Information Management in the New World Order” to guide against misconceptions that could cause chaos in the society. In his charge, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Adesina advised participants to prepare for the tasks and challenges ahead and to fit in into the never-ending complexities of information management in the ever-evolving world. These moves are geared towards bringing digital technology closer to the people at their convenience, so the onus lies on media practitioners to brace up for the tasks ahead!

Oluwaseun Boye is an Information Officer with the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy and writes via oluwaseunboye@ gmail.com

