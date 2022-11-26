Taslim Elias’ son: Though exemplary, my father gave God credit for his accomplishments

…says ‘We were not raised to rely on his name’

One of the most accomplished legal practitioners till date, the late Justice Taslim Olawale Elias’ contributions to global legal scholarship, advocacy and jurisprudence cannot be underestimated. In this interview with one of his sons Olusoji Elias, OLAOLU OLADIPO probed into the intimate lifetime of the great man. Excerpts:

Late Justice Taslim Elias was an accomplished jurist, scholar and a legal luminary not just in Nigeria but across the globe. As a son, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

What kind of man was my father? He was exemplary, he was distinguished and loving above all. These are some of the words I’ll use to describe him if I am to say something about him. He was a very loving father to us, his children in a very profound sense such that he never allowed for some generational gaps between his time and your current readership. His achievements would often not refer to what kind of father he was. He was superb; let me put it that way. He was thoroughly exemplary in his ways.

Could you let us into any fond memory of him that you have?

They are far too many considering the fact that we all have just one father. I was about 30 years-old when he died, so I still have 30 years of evergreen memories (of him). He was almost a perfect man.

People of his generation were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe him as such?

First thing first, he was substantially ahead of his time as a person. I think that fact is borne out of his upbringing. He was a distinguished jurist by the 1950s and 1960s which were colonial times. He was distinguished in International Law in the 1960s when he was Attorney General of the country. He was ahead of his time because he proceeded from there to the United Nations to partake in many law reforms committees. He eventually became the President of the World Court at The Hague. Despite all these, he wasn’t detached from his roots. My father was an Isale-Eko man. He was a disciplinarian as should be expected of a Yoruba man from Isale-Eko but he was also an indulgent father.

Was there any time he wielded the stick against you or any of your siblings?

No! He wasn’t that kind of person. He’ll talk to you instead of smacking you. He’ll be categorical about what we should be interested in but at the same time, he was very indulgent.

What was his early morning like?

He was always up quite early and from there, he went straight to work in his office at Marina in those days in the 1970s and the 1980s. When he was at the Supreme Court, he would wake up by 7am.

So, he never ate breakfast at home?

He would have his breakfast very early and would be off to work.

When did you get to see him when you (the children) wake up?

We saw him during breakfast and when he came home for lunch. He always came back home for lunch. We also saw him whenever he got back from work in the evening. Occasionally, he went into his study because he also carried on working at home especially in the afternoons and evenings. At times, we saw him in his study as well. He wasn’t distant or aloof to us. Even at that, he wouldn’t like to be disturbed while working.

He was a busy man, no doubt; did he find time for his children?

Absolutely! That was what I was trying to say. He made time for us all the time, round the clock. Whenever we had anything to say to him, we waited until he came back home for lunch or in the evening when we had dinner. He had time for us, plenty of it but like I said, there were times he would retire from his studies and would not like to be disturbed. Everybody would respect that whenever he did.

What was his relationship with your mum?

My late mum was his best friend, his companion and of course his lover. My mother herself was a personification of love, she passed on only 20 years ago. She was devoted to my late father. If you like, you could say that her sense of devotion was legendary. People don’t really make this time for couples any more. I think it was a good thing to have those two as a good example or point of reference for personal morality and so forth.

He was born a Muslim, what was his religious commitments and engagements like?

As you said, he came from a distinguished Isale-Eko Muslim family. His first exposure to education under his father’s guidance was Islamic. In the course of his professional life that helped him navigate that course in such a way that for much of the time, there was hardly any reference to his religion because he became a humanist. That was a reflection of his upbringing in Isale-Eko which was a melting pot of sorts. People tend to worship in all kinds of religions. I think that grew up with him.

Obviously while growing up, your house would have been a beehive of activities because of his towering stature, what was it like when people came to visit the family?

Who were his visitors then? A wide variety of guests came to our house from time to time. There were members of the family, there were relatives from Isale-Eko who came to our house on Victoria Island that we knew or did not know. The people who would always visit were family members we grew up together. His visitors also included his work colleagues, his friends. As you said, he was a busy man but he would try to manage his time to accommodate his family both the immediate and extended. He was famously accommodating, a very nice person. Sitting around at his feet and watching him interact made me have a very proud impression of him.

You eventually became a lawyer like him, was there any occasion when you had to assist him in any of his work tasks?

Not really! When you asked what kind of father he was, I told you that he was involved in our personal progress. As we grew up, he became more and more involved in whatever we were doing. During professional engagements as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and later President of the International Court of Justice, much as it didn’t entail much time with him, he never involved us in his work. He did his work himself.

Did he in any way influence any of you to take after him as a legal practitioner?

No! This was the point I was trying to make, I told you that he was exemplary. We had a good idea of what sort of person he was at home and to the outside world. I mean how he related to visitors at home and all that stuff and we just wanted to be like him. My mother too was a lawyer.

How many of you eventually became lawyers?

Oh…five. We are all lawyers.

Does the name put any form of pressure on you wherever you find yourself?

Obviously not!

But society expects so much from you based on his accomplishment…

No! Absolutely not! Let me explain more on that point, you know, his time was one or maybe two generations away. Apart from people who may have had some idea of who he was, I am not sure that his name means much to people these days. When you mention his name now, people might even ask ‘who is that?’ We weren’t really raised in terms of relying on our name, if you like? I’m not sure if there are any advantages that would accrue to us from society. We thank God for the sufficient intelligence to navigate through life. I certainly don’t work on the basis of expectations. We all have our own individual accomplishments too. That doesn’t mean that you are less proud of the legacy left behind by our father.

It’s very rare for anybody to be very proficient in all the three aspects of law; I mean jurisprudence, scholarship and advocacy. Did he ever tell you how he was able to accomplish that?

I asked him.

What did he tell you?

He told me many things but one was the obvious one which he basically demonstrated by example. Also, a lot of the time, when he wanted to do certain things or when something happened to him like when he got appointed as Chief Justice or when he was appointed to the World Court at The Hague, he would simply say that the appointment came possibly because he’s done his best. That is a good insight into his religion. He put it down to God.

What you are trying to say now is that his background in Islamic knowledge helped him in his legal work?

The character building from his early age helped him. He wasn’t someone who prayed five times a day like any devout Muslim. He wasn’t outwardly religious but that is where he was coming from as an individual. I’m sure everything about him is put down to religion but about humanity. He possessed a very good moral compass.

Did he ever express any kind of frustration to you?

There were several times when he had to relate to us as human beings and not as children. He used to take us on a walk to the Bar Beach, and such occasions provided us with a lot of opportunities to ask him things about himself. A large part of his personality was formed by the many years he spent in England. He was a proud Lagosian as well as a citizen of the world. We saw some of the books he wrote in the course of his international engagements.

