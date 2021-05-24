TASUED lecturer, FUNAAB student, two farmers abducted in Ogun

…kidnappers demand N150m to free three victims

Gunmen have abducted a lecturer with the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode, Mrs. Lateefat Abimbola, and a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Toyinbo Olayinka, and two others.

Abimbola, who is the Deputy Director of Information Communication Technology of TASUED, was abducted in Ijebu-Ode area on Thursday, while Olayinka, a 400-level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management in FUNAAB, was kidnapped on Saturday from a private farm at Abule-Itoko on the Abeokuta- Ibadan Road in Odeda Local Government Area of the state

It was learnt that Olayinka was kidnapped along with the owner of the farm, identified as Dominic and a 17-year-old Togolese lady.

The abductors of the FUNAAB student and two others have contacted the wife of the farm manager, demanding a N50 million ransom for each of the victims.

Meanwhile, the TASUED lecturer was reportedly abducted about 7pm on Thursday, at a junction near her house in Ijebu-Ode.

A family source told the New Telegraph that her abductors were yet to contact the family as of yesterday. “Till now, we have not heard from the abductors.

They have not reached out to the family,” the source said. The Head, Directorate of Public Relations, FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju, said in a statement that Olayinka was abducted where he had lived for three years as a self-sponsored indigent student.

He said: “According to the friend of the abducted student and a nursing mother who witnessed his abduction, he was kidnapped by gunmen on a private farm at Abule-Itoko, a village in Odeda Local Government where he had been working and living for the past three years as a self-sponsored indigent student.

“The management of the university has reported the abduction at Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweeran and we are working earnestly with the command to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the New Telegraph that the command had been briefed on the abductions.

