Metro & Crime

TASUED lecturer, FUNAAB student, two farmers abducted in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

…kidnappers demand N150m to free three victims

 

Gunmen have abducted a lecturer with the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode, Mrs. Lateefat Abimbola, and a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Toyinbo Olayinka, and two others.

 

Abimbola, who is the Deputy Director of Information Communication Technology of TASUED, was abducted in Ijebu-Ode area on Thursday, while Olayinka, a 400-level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management in FUNAAB, was kidnapped on Saturday from a private farm at Abule-Itoko on the Abeokuta- Ibadan Road in Odeda Local Government Area of the state

It was learnt that Olayinka was kidnapped along with the owner of the farm, identified as Dominic and a 17-year-old  Togolese lady.

 

The abductors of the FUNAAB student and two others have contacted the wife of the  farm manager, demanding a N50 million ransom for each of the victims.

 

Meanwhile, the TASUED lecturer was reportedly abducted about 7pm on Thursday, at a junction near her house in Ijebu-Ode.

 

A family source told the New Telegraph that her abductors were yet to contact the family as of yesterday. “Till now, we have not heard from the abductors.

 

They have not reached out to the family,” the source said. The Head, Directorate of Public Relations, FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju, said in a statement that Olayinka was abducted where he had lived for three years as a self-sponsored indigent student.

 

He said: “According to the  friend of the abducted student and a nursing mother who witnessed his abduction, he was kidnapped by gunmen on a private farm at Abule-Itoko, a village in Odeda Local Government where he had been working and living for the past three years as a self-sponsored indigent student.

 

“The management of the university has reported the abduction at Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweeran and we are working earnestly with the command to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the New Telegraph that the command had been briefed on the abductions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police discover fake winery, arrest suspect in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Police in Delta State have discovered a fake wine factory where adulterated drinks are being produced and marketed and the perpetrators arrested. The Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) Commander, SP Christopher Igbaji, mobilised a team detectives with the civilian Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps and arrested a man, Kenneth Ajie, of Amadaga village. Hundreds of fake bottles of alcoholic […]
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: EFCC seeks dismissal of Mompha’s no-case motion

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case motion filed by an internet celebrity, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha, who is currently standing trial for a 22-count charge of alleged N33 billion fraud alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. Mompha, […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t attract curses, Ebonyi monarch warns settlers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Traditional ruler of Amagu community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Godffery Makwo, yesterday told settlers in Ovumte land settlement not to push the community to curse them.   According to him, the community will pronounce curse on them, if they continue to oppose the parcellation of the settlement.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica