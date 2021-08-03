Metro & Crime

TASUED student dies, another in critical condition after allegedly drinking poisonous substance

Posted on

A student of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State has reportedly died while another is in critical condition after consuming a substance suspected to be poisonous.

 

The deceased, Awojeji Itunuoluwa was a 200 level student of the Library and Information Science department, while doctors are currently battling to save the life of her friend, Zion Elisha, also a 200 level student in the Mathematics department.

 

New Telegraph gathered that, the students might have engaged in abuse of drugs which ended on a sour note, throwing the school into serious confusion and panic. It was further gathered that, the incident occurred on Sunday at a private hostel, known as Daniel’s court located within the host premises.

 

A source who pleaded anonymity said, the incident happened few hours after the female student left her hostel for the male student’s hostel with the claim that she wanted to study with the male student.

They were reportedly horrified afterward, when they saw the lifeless body of their colleague lying on the floor while the male counterpart was gasping for air.

 

It was further learnt that the two were quickly rushed to the school medical facility with the help of other hostel mates, but the doctor on duty confirmed the lady dead on arrival.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

