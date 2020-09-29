News

Tattoos raise can damage skin sweat glands

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that tattooed skin does not sweat as much as non-inked areas of the body, saying this could have implications for the body’s ability to cool in people with extensive tattooing. Their findings were published in the Journal of ‘Applied Physiology’.

 

According to the researchers, eccrine sweat glands, found throughout the body, produced a primarily water-based sweat to cool the body as well as help regulate body temperature. However, ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that damage to the eccrine glands occasioned by extensive tattooing, may impair sweating response, which in turn may increase the risk of overheating.

 

“The primary new finding in the study is that peripheral (hair folliclecontaining) skin of the arm containing tattoos has reduced sweat rates, and thus potential heat loss capacity, during (whole-body heating) compared to adjacent skin without tattoos,” the researchers wrote.

 

“These data indicate that the collateral effects of the tattooing process negatively impact eccrine sweat gland function and could be considered a potential long-term complication or side effect of this cosmetic procedure,” they added.

 

Previous studies had found that tattooed skin had a higher concentration of sodium in the sweat, which suggested reduced function of the eccrine sweat ducts. The study team revealed that the process of applying a tattoo required up to 3,000 skin punctures per minute, which could result in sweat gland damage.

 

They studied volunteers with tattoos on their upper or lower arms measuring at least 5.6 square centimeters and adjacent areas of nontattooed skin. To promote a whole-body sweating response, the volunteers wore a perfusion suit that circulated hot water upwards of 120 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or more.

 

The team found that the tattooed and non-tattooed areas began to sweat at roughly the same time in response to heat, which suggested that the nerve signals to the sweat glands function normally in tattooed skin.

 

However, the reduction in sweat produced may indicate that glandular damage occurred during the repetitive puncturing of the skin when a tattoo was applied.

 

Although small tattoos were less likely to interfere with overall body temperature regulation, decreased sweating in tattooed skin “could impact heat dissipation, especially when tattooing covers a higher percentage of body surface area,” the researchers concluded

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NMA tasks Sanwo-Olu over Lagos doctors’ welfare, working conditions   

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State, has urged the Lagos State Government to take advantage of the two weeks extension given by the Medical Guild in resolving all the outstanding issues which include the welfare of the medical professionals.   In a statement from the NMA, Lagos State, signed by its Chairman, Dr. Adetunji […]
News

Group to challenge NAF’s 21-year jail term on Warrant Officer

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Following NigeriaAirForce Court Martial’s verdict of 21 years’ imprisonment passed on Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji, a group, The Democratic and Rights Movement (TDRM) has concluded plans to drag the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to civil court with a view to getting justice for the officer.   A General Court Martial set up in Nigerian […]
News

AAN releases new guidelines for travellers, airport users

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Following the approval that flight operations recommence gradually at the nation’s airports effective July 8, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has released new procedural guidelines for air travellers and other airport users. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: