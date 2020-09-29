Tattoos raise can damage skin sweat glands

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that tattooed skin does not sweat as much as non-inked areas of the body, saying this could have implications for the body’s ability to cool in people with extensive tattooing. Their findings were published in the Journal of ‘Applied Physiology’.

According to the researchers, eccrine sweat glands, found throughout the body, produced a primarily water-based sweat to cool the body as well as help regulate body temperature. However, ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that damage to the eccrine glands occasioned by extensive tattooing, may impair sweating response, which in turn may increase the risk of overheating.

“The primary new finding in the study is that peripheral (hair folliclecontaining) skin of the arm containing tattoos has reduced sweat rates, and thus potential heat loss capacity, during (whole-body heating) compared to adjacent skin without tattoos,” the researchers wrote.

“These data indicate that the collateral effects of the tattooing process negatively impact eccrine sweat gland function and could be considered a potential long-term complication or side effect of this cosmetic procedure,” they added.

Previous studies had found that tattooed skin had a higher concentration of sodium in the sweat, which suggested reduced function of the eccrine sweat ducts. The study team revealed that the process of applying a tattoo required up to 3,000 skin punctures per minute, which could result in sweat gland damage.

They studied volunteers with tattoos on their upper or lower arms measuring at least 5.6 square centimeters and adjacent areas of nontattooed skin. To promote a whole-body sweating response, the volunteers wore a perfusion suit that circulated hot water upwards of 120 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes or more.

The team found that the tattooed and non-tattooed areas began to sweat at roughly the same time in response to heat, which suggested that the nerve signals to the sweat glands function normally in tattooed skin.

However, the reduction in sweat produced may indicate that glandular damage occurred during the repetitive puncturing of the skin when a tattoo was applied.

Although small tattoos were less likely to interfere with overall body temperature regulation, decreased sweating in tattooed skin “could impact heat dissipation, especially when tattooing covers a higher percentage of body surface area,” the researchers concluded

Like this: Like Loading...