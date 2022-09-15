‘Tax collection’ll push non-oil revenue above budget estimate

High Company Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections this year will lead to non-oil revenue exceeding 2022 budget estimates, analysts at CSL Research have predicted. Reacting to the latest data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which shows that the gross CIT generated in Q2’22 amounted to N714.4billion, a growth of 29.5 per cent q/q and 51.3 per cent y/y compared to N551.5billion in Q1’22 and N472.1billion in Q2’21, the analysts noted that “the CIT collection for Q2’22 is the highest amount of CIT collected since 2015.” Specifically, they pointed out that “save for other payments that were absent in Q2’22, the y/y growth in CIT collections in Q2’22 was broad-based as revenue from both local and foreign sources grew, with the latter (+55.8% y/y) recording higher growth than the former (+51.8% y/y). “In terms of the contribution to CIT revenue in Q2 2022, CIT from foreign sources contributed N80.4 billion (11.3%), leaving CIT revenue from local companies to plug the balance (N634.0bn; 88.7%).

For local CIT payments, based on the classifications made available by NBS, Manufacturing (27.6%), Information and Communication (ICT) (24.6%), and Financial & Insurance activities (15.0%) contributed the most to collections in Q2’22.” According to the analysts, the contribution from the ICT sector did not come to them as a surprise, given the impressive earnings performance of the telecoms players which resulted in a higher tax payment. “The strong CIT revenue momentum which started in Q1’22 and extended into Q2’22 is commendable in our view and a reminder that CIT collection is a significant part of non-oil revenue for the government,” the analysts said.

