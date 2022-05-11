Business

Tax Digital Businesses: FIRS seeks collaboration among African countries

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said there is need for improved collaboration among Africa countries and international stakeholders on digital businesses to tax. Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Muhammad Nami, made the suggestion recently at a Technical Assistance Programme organised by African Tax Administrators’ Forum (ATAF) with the theme: “Member’s Needs and How To Broaden the Collaboration,” held in Lomé, Togo.

Nami, in his presentation, noted that although some African countries had endorsed the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Inclusive Framework’s global solution on the tax challenges of the digitalized economy, Nigeria continues to maintain its position that the outcome will not be favourable to African countries. A statement issued by Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Media Assistant to FIRS chairman, quoted him as saying: “Nigeria continues to hold the view that the outcome will produce very minimal revenue comfort for African counties. This is instructive considering the implementation challenges that developing jurisdictions will face due to the complexity of the Pilar 1 and 2 rules. “Our analysis continues to show that the possible cost of administering and implementing the complex rules will far outweigh the expected revenue accruing from its implementation.

“I therefore urge the African Tax Administrators Forum to join the discussion at the UN Tax Committee of Experts, South Centre, as well as collaborate with all other well-meaning stakeholders to explore alternative rules that will enable African countries to effectively subject the digital businesses and base eroding payments to tax in our jurisdictions. “These collaborations should extend to other rules developed and implemented at the international level for the taxation of Multinational Enterprises such as the tax treaty, exchange of information and transfer pricing rules,” Nami stated. He further called for the African Tax Administrators Forum to collaborate with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to explore opportunities for Africa within the programme’s Tax for Sustainable Development Goals Initiative, to ensure that African countries are able to generate appreciable revenue to fund the Sustainable Development Goals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Banks’ stock investors lose N63bn in 2 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N63 billion during the last two months (August and September, 2021) as half year earnings fail to boost market sentiment of the sub-sector.   Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded loss […]
Business

IST delivers judgment worth N868bn in favor of market litigants

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) delivered judgment worth over N868 billion in favor of market litigants in the last 19 years. The capital market adjudicator within the period, also disposed of over 500 market cases from the primary and the secondary market. Speaking recently at a one day virtual symposium organized by the Association […]
Business

IPMAN reinforces commitment to fuel supply mandate

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has been able to provide thousands of outlets in the country to help deepen activities in the downstream sub-sector, its National President, Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said. He said the association boasts of large members in the country, adding the development had placed it in a vantage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica